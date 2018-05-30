Airtel’s Rs 449 plan: Here’s how it competes with plans from Jio, Vodafone

New Airtel Rs 449 prepaid plan with 2GB daily data, unlimited calls and SMS competes with Jio Rs 448 and Vodafone Rs 511 plans. New Airtel Rs 449 prepaid plan with 2GB daily data, unlimited calls and SMS competes with Jio Rs 448 and Vodafone Rs 511 plans.

The ongoing tussle between all leading telcos in India like Airtel, Jio and Vodafone makes these companies introduce new prepaid plans and offers on a regular basis. Having said that, Airtel recently announced a new prepaid Airtel Rs 449 plan competing directly with the likes of Jio Rs 448 plan and Vodafone Rs 511 plan. Like some other prepaid plans, this new Airtel Rs 449 plan provides certain benefits for users like unlimited voice calls, 4G data, SMS and more.

Airtel prepaid customers purchasing the Airtel Rs 449 pack benefit from 2GB daily 4G data. Since this plan has a validity of 70 days, users end up with a total 140GB data. This plan costs users Rs 3.21 per GB. Airtel Rs 449 would be beneficial for those who prefer a longer (more than 28 days) validity in addition to a substantial amount of daily data. Upon exceeding the fair usage policy (FUP) limit of 2GB data in a day, connectivity speed will come down to 128kbps. Customers also benefit from free voice calls and daily 100 SMS.

Airtel also has a couple of other longer validity plans. They offer 1.4GB daily data for 70 days and 82 days and cost Rs 399 and Rs 448 respectively. At Rs 1 less, Airtel Rs 448 plan offers 12 days extra validity but at the same time, users end up availing close to 115GB data with a cost per GB of Rs 3.90. In other words, if you opt for Airtel Rs 449 plan instead, you get up to 25GB extra data. Now let’s see how Airtel Rs 449 plan fares in competition with Jio and Vodafone counterparts:

Airtel Rs 449 Vs Jio Rs 448

As mentioned earlier, Airtel Rs 449 plan with 2GB daily data aims to compete with Jio Rs 448 plan offering similar benefits. At Rs 1 less, Jio provides a longer validity of 84 days. As a result, Jio prepaid customers can avail up to 168GB high-speed 4G data, which is 20GB more than what Airtel Rs 449 plan manages to offer. As we can calculate, Jio Rs 448 plan costs Rs 2.66 per GB. Other benefits like free voice calls, daily 100 SMS and unrestricted access to other Jio apps and services remain the standard fare.

Airtel Rs 449 Vs Vodafone Rs 511

Vodafone, on the other hand, has a similar 2GB daily data plan costing Rs 511 for 84 days validity. Similar to Jio Rs 448, Vodafone offers a cumulative 168GB data in the stipulated period with cost per GB of Rs 3.04. Other benefits like unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day remain more or less the same.

To sum it up, Jio Rs 448 plan offers the best value for money followed by Vodafone Rs 511 plan and then Airtel Rs 449 plan in comparison.

