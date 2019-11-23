New Aadhaar app: Top tips to keep in mind

Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has launched a new version of its mAadhaar app for iOS and Android. UIDAI is recommending everybody to delete any previous versions of the app and to download the new one as they will now stop working or are third party versions not supported by the organisation.

Advertising

The app is meant to carry your Aadhaar number and demographic data like Name, Date of Birth, Gender, Address and Photograph. Today we will be providing you with five tips and tricks, which will make using the new mAadhaar app much easier.

Setting up the mAadhaar app

To use the new app first you will have to log in to the app and verify your mobile number. After that, you need to register your Aadhaar card and then verify it. To do so you can click on the top banner stating, “Register your Aadaar.” Clicking that will take you t a new page where you need to input your Aadhaar number and then wait for the OTP to come to your registered mobile. After the OTP comes, just enter it into the app. With this you are done with the process of linking your app to your Aadhaar card, you now have a valid copy of your Aadhaar card on your smartphone.

Requesting a new print

If you are one that tends to lose stuff often or have simply misplaced your Aadhaar card. You can simply to request to get a new one printed from within the new mAadhaar app. You can do so after registering yourself on the app.

Advertising

On the first page of the app itself, there is an ‘Order Aadhaar Reprint’ option, which you can click on to get a new print of your Aadhaar card. Inside of the option, the app will ask if you have a registered mobile number or not. When selected the app will take you to a new page where you enter your Aadhaar details. After which you need to enter the rest of your details, make the payment and wait for your card to arrive.

Keep in mind, this service is chargeable and not free of cost. The user will be charged Rs 50, which is inclusive of the speed post charge and GST, at the time of placing the order. UIDAI will take five days to print and hand over the card to Speed Post.

Sharing Aadhaar details anonymously

There are times when you need to provide your Aadhaar number at places. Some users are a bit sceptical and would not want their Aadhaar card details getting into the wrong hands. So they do not like sharing their Aadhaar details with people. The app consists of a nice option where you can share your Aadhaar details via a QR code or via a virtual ID generated for a short time.

The option to do the same are present inside of the My Aadhaar option, present in the lower bar of the app. After clicking the option the app will ask you to input your password, and then take you to your Aadhaar details page, there you can find both the options ‘Show QR Code’ or ‘Generate VID’.

Getting the Aadhaar OTP via the app

Sometimes OTP message services simply do not work, or would send you an OTP after it has expired. If you are facing these issues, you might not be able to get yourself verified via Aadhaar. To solve this the app provides you with temporary OTPs, which are valid for a few seconds but can get you verified,

To get to this feature you will have to go into the My Aadhaar option present in the lower bar of the app. After clicking the option the app will ask you to input your password, and then take you to your Aadhaar details page, there you can find the option to create TOTP’s.

Lock/Unlock biometrics

If you are concerned about your privacy and do not want anyone to get a hold of you Aadhaar details with the help of biometrics. You can simply temporarily lock and unlock your biometrics from the My Aadhaar section of the app. However, keep in mind that you will have to unlock the biometrics when you want to verify your Aadhaar via biometrics, or you would not be recognised.

Authentication History

If you think your Aadhaar details have been illegally accessed, you can go into the mAadhaar app and open the MyAadhaar section. There you will find an option to access your ‘Authentication History’. When you tap that you will be taken to a new verification screen which will send an OTP to your registered mobile number to verify. Then it will provide you with a screen where you need to input the dates you want to check the history for and the types of details enquired.