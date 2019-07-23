Netflix vs Hotstar vs Amazon Prime Video: which is India’s best video streaming service?

Hotstar is undoubtably the leading over-the-top (OTT) video streaming service in India, thanks to its popularity among the masses. Despite its popularity, Hotstar is getting some serious competition from niche OTT platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. Both offer a mix of local and international content that are exclusive to their platforms.

Some say Hotstar is the best, others say Netflix is much better option. We were as curious as everyone to find out which OTT platform is worth subscribing.

A few notes: For this comparison we haven’t taken the content in consideration. Instead, we are focusing on pricing, streaming quality and download options that you should keep in mind before you subscribe to any of the three streaming service.

Netflix vs Hotstar vs Amazon Prime Video: Prices

Netflix is the most expensive OTT video streaming service in India. The cheapest plan for this service costs Rs 500 per month, under which users can only view HD content on one screen. There are two other plans available: Rs 650 per month which lets users stream HD content on two screens and an Rs 800 per month plan, which allows users to access content on four screens at a maximum of Ultra HD resolution. A discounted mobile-only plan will be introduced very soon, which will cost Rs 250.

Hotstar offers its users two types of subscription plans: Hotstar Premium and Hotstar VIP. With Hotstar Premium, users can access all of the OTT platforms content without any restrictions. Hotstar Premium has two tiers: priced at Rs 299 per month and Rs 999 per year. Hotstar VIP lets users access all of the sporting events along with Hotstar’s own content. However, they will not be able to access shows like HBO’s Game of Thrones. Hotstar VIP is priced at Rs 365 per year. With Hotstar, you can only play stream a single screen at a time.

Amazon Prime Video is also a streaming service which provides users with premium video content like original shows, movies, TV series and more. Prime Video supports 4K Ultra HD content without any extra cost. The company has two tiers of its Prime subscription: monthly at Rs 129 and yearly at Rs 999.

Netflix vs Hotstar vs Amazon Prime Video: Streaming resolution

Netflix under its Rs 500 plan only offers users content in HD resolution, similar is the case with the Rs 650 plan. However, under its Rs 800 plan, it offers users content in 4K Ultra HD resolution.

The highest video quality offered by Hotstar is full HD at 1080p resolution.

Coming to Amazon Prime Video, just like Netflix it offers the users both full HD content along with 4K Ultra HD content. Unlike Netflix, it doesn’t charge users anything extra for the same.

Netflix vs Hotstar vs Amazon Prime Video: Availability

Netflix can be accessed by users on a number of platforms, which include the Apple TV, Chromecast, Android, iOS, Windows Phone, Smart TVs, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Blu Ray players (Samsung, LG, Sony and Panasonic) and the Web.

Hotstar is much more limited when it comes to availability. It is only available on the web, Android and iOS.

Amazon Prime Video just like Netflix has a huge catalogue of devices it can work on. Users can take advantage of Amazon Prime Video on Android, iOS, select Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Xbox 360, Xbox One and the web.

Netflix vs Hotstar vs Amazon Prime Video: Downloads, multiple devices supported or not

All of the three services, Netflix, Hotstar and Amazon Prime Video give its users the ability to download content offline. However, they differ a lot in how the downloads work.

Netflix downloads expire from your device in less than seven days, with the expiry time showing in the “My Downloads” section of the Netflix app. Offline viewing must be completed within 48 hours of the moment you press play. A video can be downloaded multiple times and there are no limitations to it.

Hotstar just like Netflix allows users to download content for seven days and the viewing needs to be completed within 48 hours since you start watching. You also need to keep in mind that Hotstar will let users download content once only so even if you download a show and don’t watch it you cant download it ever again.

Lastly, Amazon Prime Video provides users with 30 days to begin watching the downloaded video. When started a user has 48 hours to finish watching it before it gets deleted. A video can be downloaded multiple times and there are no limitations to it.