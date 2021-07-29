Netflix to SonyLIV to Prime Video: A detailed look at plans offered by these streaming services

There are a lot of great TV shows and movies that are available on different video streaming platforms. Services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar offer good content, but for a price. For live TV shows, users have to rely on Jio TV, Disney+ Hotstar or SonyLIV. The latter is also where Olympics 2020 are being streamed.

Most of the video streaming platforms have affordable plans, so anyone who wants to subscribe to some of the top video streaming services can check the prices below. We have compared various OTT platforms like Disney+ Hotstar, Prime Video, Netflix, Voot, and more.

SonyLIV: Plans, price in India

Those who want to watch live streaming of Tokyo Olympics 2020 will have to buy a subscription to Sony LIV. Alternatively, one can also watch all the Olympics shows on JioTV. SonyLIV subscription will offer access to other live sports content, Sony’s popular comedy shows, and a number of shows and movies.

The subscription also includes regional shows on the platform. It is priced at Rs 999 for 12 months. There is also a Rs 299 and a Rs 399 plan, but you will get the best experience and access to everything in the premium plan.

Netflix: Plans, price in India

Netflix is one of the most popular video-streaming platforms and offers good content in comparison to Amazon Prime Video. Netflix currently has four plans, and the cheapest one is the Mobile-only plan, which is priced at Rs 199 per month. This one lets users view content in SD video quality on smartphones or tablets. There is also a Basic plan, which will cost you Rs 499 per month. This plan allows you to stream on one screen at a time in SD quality on phones, laptops, tablets, and TVs.

The Standard Netflix plan is priced at Rs 649. This plan will give access to content on two screens in HD quality. There is also a Premium plan of Netflix, and the subscription cost of this is Rs 799 per month. It includes Ultra HD as well as HD content support on four screens at a time.

Amazon Prime Video: Plans, price in India

Amazon Prime Video only has two plans, which start from Rs 129 per month. The second one is an annual payment plan, which is priced at Rs 999. Both the video streaming plans offer support for 4K content and unlimited downloads. With the Amazon Prime subscription, one also gets free and faster delivery on the e-commerce platform, and early access to exclusive deals.

Disney+ Hotstar: Plans, price in India

Disney+ Hotstar currently has only two plans, but it will be launching three plans starting September 1. At the moment, there is a Rs 399 VIP plan and a Rs 1,499 Premium plan. The difference between the two is that users get an ad-free 4K English content with the Premium plan. One cannot access the Disney+ content, especially the new English shows on the more affordable plan. The cheaper one allows users to watch content on one screen and the Premium plan lets one watch on two screens at a time.

Now, let’s talk about the three new plans that will be available after one month. Disney+ Hotstar will offer a Mobile-only plan, which is priced at Rs 499 per year and this one only supports one device.

The price of the premium plan will remain the same. It will offer users 4K video quality and support for four devices, which seems to be a good deal. Disney+ Hotstar has also announced a “Super” plan, which is priced at Rs 899 per year. The plan supports two devices and users will get HD video quality.

Voot: Plans, price in India

Voot has two plans, including Rs 499 per year and 99 per month. Both the subscriptions offer international shows, movies, original content, 45+ LIVE TV channels, and more. Users also get access to some of the popular shows (Colors, MTV) 24 hours before TV.