Netflix subscription guide: A look at native Netflix plans, bundled plans that telecos, DTH services offer

Netflix is one of the most popular streaming services in India. Apart from a number of licensed movies and TV shows, the service also streams its own Netflix original content, and has over time also added support for games.

Netflix’s subscriptions plans start at Rs 149 now, but there are some bundled plans that come with telecom or DTH recharges, which give users access to Netflix. These plans allow users to get Netflix bundled along with their mobile or DTH recharge and save some money. Here are all the different ways you can get a Netflix subscription.

Netflix Native Plans

Let us first look at Netflix’s own plans that can be directly purchased from the website. These include the Mobile plan for Rs 149 that offers 480p streaming on a phone or tablet. Users can only access Netflix from one device at a time with this place.

There is also a Rs 199 Basic plan that also offers 480p streaming on a phone, tablet, computer or TV. Again the device limit is restricted to one.

Netflix also offers a Rs 499 Standard plan with 1080p streaming across a phone, tablet, computer or TV. This plan supports only two devices at a time. Finally, there is a Rs 689 Netflix Premium plan that offers 4K HDR streaming across a phone, tablet, computer or TV. This plan supports four devices in one go. For those with large families where many people will be sharing the account, this is the best plan to consider.

Netflix with Mobile Recharge

Netflix is also bundled with some telecom plans for postpaid customers. Here’s an operator-wise look at such plans.

Jio: Jio offers five postpaid plans that offer Netflix bundled. These are the Rs 399, postpaid plan that includes 75GB data per month, Rs 599 plan that comes with 100GB data per month, Rs 799 plan that comes with 150GB data per month and Rs 999 plan that offers 200GB data per month. All of these plans also offer unlimited voice and SMS along with Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar subscriptions.

Keep in mind Jio is only offering the basic mobile plan subscription free with its postpaid plans for Netflix users. The plan costs Rs 199 per month otherwise. Users will have to claim the offer from the MyJio app and sign up for Netflix from the app. They can also sign into their existing Netflix account to claim the offer.

Vodafone Idea: Just like Jio, Vodafone Idea also offers one postpaid plan with a bundled Netflix subscription. This is with the Rs 1099 Vi Red X plan that comes with an annual Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar subscription for a year.

In order to get the Netflix subscription with the Vi Red X plan, users have to go to the Vi app and then tap on the banner for claiming benefits. Scroll down to see Netflix and then tap on claim subscription. Users get annual subscription for Netflix depending on their plan, and the amount is credit to one’s Netflix’s account. But you have to make sure your Netflix account is linked to the same mobile number as the one used for Vi Red X.

However, if you decide to port out of Vi or switch to prepaid or ditch the RedX plan, within six months of claiming the Netflix offer, you will have to pay an exit fee of Rs 3000. There is no exit fee if you stick to the RedX plan.

Note: that Airtel doesn’t offer any Netflix-bundled plans at the time of writing this story.

Netflix with DTH services

Netflix is also available with DTH recharge plans offered by Tata Play (previously Tata Sky) via the service’s new Binge Combo Netflix plans. These plans start at Rs 849 per month and go on till Rs 1,249 per month depending on which exact plan you opt for. The advantage here is that the plans give access to regular TV channels and Netflix as well at a bundled cost.

Plan Name Price per month (in Rs) SD Channels HD Channels Devices, resolution

Hindi Family TV HD Binge Netflix Basic Combo 849 66 31 1 device, 480p Premium TV HD Binge Netflix Basic Combo 999 78 55 1 device, 480p Hindi Family TV HD Binge Netflix Standard Combo 1109 66 31 2 devices, 1080p Hindi Family TV HD Binge Netflix Premium Combo 1249 66 31 4 devices, 4K Premium TV HD Binge Netflix Standard Combo 1269 78 55 2 devices, 1080p Premium TV HD Binge Netflix Premium Combo 1399 78 55 4 devices, 4K Hindi TV HD Binge Netflix Basic Combo 809 52 28 1 device, 480p Marathi Hindi TV HD Binge Netflix Basic Combo 829 41 32 1 device, 480p Hindi TV HD Binge Netflix Standard Combo 1069 52 28 2 devices, 1080p Marathi Hindi TV HD Binge Netflix Standard Combo 1099 41 32 2 devices, 1080p Hindi TV HD Binge Netflix Premium Combo 1209 52 28 4 devices, 4K Marathi Hindi TV HD Binge Netflix Premium Combo 1229 41 32 4 devices, 4K News Kids TV HD Binge Netflix Basic Combo 549 24 2 1 device, 480p News Kids Sports TV HD Binge Netflix Basic Combo 669 26 8 1 device, 480p News Kids TV HD Binge Netflix Standard Combo 819 24 2 2 devices, 1080p News Kids Sports TV HD Binge Netflix Standard Combo 929 26 8 2 devices, 1080p News Kids TV HD Binge Netflix Premium Combo 949 24 2 4 devices, 4K News Kids Sports TV HD Binge Netflix Premium Combo 1069 26 8 4 devices, 4K Malayalam Regional TV HD Binge Netflix Basic Combo 579 7 3 1 device, 480p Kannada Regional TV HD Binge Netflix Basic Combo 629 9 4 1 device, 480p Tamil Regional TV HD Binge Netflix Basic Combo 659 20 7 1 device, 480p Telugu Regional TV HD Binge Netflix Basic Combo 699 13 7 1 device, 480p Malayam Regional TV HD Binge Netflix Standard Combo 839 7 3 2 devices, 1080p Kannada Regional TV HD Binge Netflix Standard Combo 899 9 4 2 devices, 1080p Tamil Regional TV HD Binge Netflix Standard Combo 919 20 7 2 devices, 1080p Telugu Regional TV HD Binge Netflix Standard Combo 969 13 7 2 devices, 1080p Malayalam Regional TV HD Binge Netflix Premium Combo 979 7 3 4 devices, 4K Kannada Regional TV HD Binge Netflix Premium Combo 1029 9 4 4 devices, 4K Tamil Regional TV HD Binge Netflix Premium Combo 1059 20 7 4 devices, 4K Telugu Regional TV HD Binge Netflix Premium Combo 1099 13 7 4 devices, 4K

Keep in mind that the Tata Play Netflix offer only works for those using the Smart Binge+ set-top box from the company. This box supports other OTT apps as well. However, to get those OTT apps bundled with the TV channels, Tata Play has other plans.

Netflix with Broadband

JioFiber: Jio offers a bundled Netflix subscription along with its select monthly and annual JioFiber broadband plans. These are the Rs 1,499 (monthly) 300Mbps plan that also includes unlimited data and other OTT subscriptions like Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Voot Select, Sony Liv and more. But you will have to get the Jio set-top box installed in order to claim these free apps.

There is also a Rs 2,499 (monthly) 500Mbps plan that offers Netflix and other OTT subscriptions. JioFiber also offer two 1Gbps plans at Rs 3,999 and Rs 8,499, both of which offer bundled Netflix subscriptions. There are also annual plans with Netflix and other streaming subscriptions that start at Rs 17,988 and go up to Rs 1,01,988 per year.