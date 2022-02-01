Netflix subscription guide: A look at native Netflix plans, bundled plans that telecos, DTH services offer

Updated: February 1, 2022 12:09:44 pm
Netflix is one of the most popular streaming services in India. Apart from a number of licensed movies and TV shows, the service also streams its own Netflix original content, and has over time also added support for games.
Netflix’s subscriptions plans start at Rs 149 now, but there are some bundled plans that come with telecom or DTH recharges, which give users access to Netflix. These plans allow users to get Netflix bundled along with their mobile or DTH recharge and save some money. Here are all the different ways you can get a Netflix subscription.
Netflix Native Plans
Let us first look at Netflix’s own plans that can be directly purchased from the website. These include the Mobile plan for Rs 149 that offers 480p streaming on a phone or tablet. Users can only access Netflix from one device at a time with this place.
There is also a Rs 199 Basic plan that also offers 480p streaming on a phone, tablet, computer or TV. Again the device limit is restricted to one.
Netflix also offers a Rs 499 Standard plan with 1080p streaming across a phone, tablet, computer or TV. This plan supports only two devices at a time. Finally, there is a Rs 689 Netflix Premium plan that offers 4K HDR streaming across a phone, tablet, computer or TV. This plan supports four devices in one go. For those with large families where many people will be sharing the account, this is the best plan to consider.
Netflix with Mobile Recharge
Netflix is also bundled with some telecom plans for postpaid customers. Here’s an operator-wise look at such plans.
Jio: Jio offers five postpaid plans that offer Netflix bundled. These are the Rs 399, postpaid plan that includes 75GB data per month, Rs 599 plan that comes with 100GB data per month, Rs 799 plan that comes with 150GB data per month and Rs 999 plan that offers 200GB data per month. All of these plans also offer unlimited voice and SMS along with Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar subscriptions.
Keep in mind Jio is only offering the basic mobile plan subscription free with its postpaid plans for Netflix users. The plan costs Rs 199 per month otherwise. Users will have to claim the offer from the MyJio app and sign up for Netflix from the app. They can also sign into their existing Netflix account to claim the offer.
Vodafone Idea: Just like Jio, Vodafone Idea also offers one postpaid plan with a bundled Netflix subscription. This is with the Rs 1099 Vi Red X plan that comes with an annual Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar subscription for a year.
In order to get the Netflix subscription with the Vi Red X plan, users have to go to the Vi app and then tap on the banner for claiming benefits. Scroll down to see Netflix and then tap on claim subscription. Users get annual subscription for Netflix depending on their plan, and the amount is credit to one’s Netflix’s account. But you have to make sure your Netflix account is linked to the same mobile number as the one used for Vi Red X.
However, if you decide to port out of Vi or switch to prepaid or ditch the RedX plan, within six months of claiming the Netflix offer, you will have to pay an exit fee of Rs 3000. There is no exit fee if you stick to the RedX plan.
Note: that Airtel doesn’t offer any Netflix-bundled plans at the time of writing this story.
Netflix with DTH services
Netflix is also available with DTH recharge plans offered by Tata Play (previously Tata Sky) via the service’s new Binge Combo Netflix plans. These plans start at Rs 849 per month and go on till Rs 1,249 per month depending on which exact plan you opt for. The advantage here is that the plans give access to regular TV channels and Netflix as well at a bundled cost.
|Plan Name
|Price per month (in Rs)
|SD Channels
|HD Channels
|Devices, resolution
|Hindi Family TV HD Binge Netflix Basic Combo
|849
|66
|31
|1 device, 480p
|Premium TV HD Binge Netflix Basic Combo
|999
|78
|55
|1 device, 480p
|Hindi Family TV HD Binge Netflix Standard Combo
|1109
|66
|31
|2 devices, 1080p
|Hindi Family TV HD Binge Netflix Premium Combo
|1249
|66
|31
|4 devices, 4K
|Premium TV HD Binge Netflix Standard Combo
|1269
|78
|55
|2 devices, 1080p
|Premium TV HD Binge Netflix Premium Combo
|1399
|78
|55
|4 devices, 4K
|Hindi TV HD Binge Netflix Basic Combo
|809
|52
|28
|1 device, 480p
|Marathi Hindi TV HD Binge Netflix Basic Combo
|829
|41
|32
|1 device, 480p
|Hindi TV HD Binge Netflix Standard Combo
|1069
|52
|28
|2 devices, 1080p
|Marathi Hindi TV HD Binge Netflix Standard Combo
|1099
|41
|32
|2 devices, 1080p
|Hindi TV HD Binge Netflix Premium Combo
|1209
|52
|28
|4 devices, 4K
|Marathi Hindi TV HD Binge Netflix Premium Combo
|1229
|41
|32
|4 devices, 4K
|News Kids TV HD Binge Netflix Basic Combo
|549
|24
|2
|1 device, 480p
|News Kids Sports TV HD Binge Netflix Basic Combo
|669
|26
|8
|1 device, 480p
|News Kids TV HD Binge Netflix Standard Combo
|819
|24
|2
|2 devices, 1080p
|News Kids Sports TV HD Binge Netflix Standard Combo
|929
|26
|8
|2 devices, 1080p
|News Kids TV HD Binge Netflix Premium Combo
|949
|24
|2
|4 devices, 4K
|News Kids Sports TV HD Binge Netflix Premium Combo
|1069
|26
|8
|4 devices, 4K
|Malayalam Regional TV HD Binge Netflix Basic Combo
|579
|7
|3
|1 device, 480p
|Kannada Regional TV HD Binge Netflix Basic Combo
|629
|9
|4
|1 device, 480p
|Tamil Regional TV HD Binge Netflix Basic Combo
|659
|20
|7
|1 device, 480p
|Telugu Regional TV HD Binge Netflix Basic Combo
|699
|13
|7
|1 device, 480p
|Malayam Regional TV HD Binge Netflix Standard Combo
|839
|7
|3
|2 devices, 1080p
|Kannada Regional TV HD Binge Netflix Standard Combo
|899
|9
|4
|2 devices, 1080p
|Tamil Regional TV HD Binge Netflix Standard Combo
|919
|20
|7
|2 devices, 1080p
|Telugu Regional TV HD Binge Netflix Standard Combo
|969
|13
|7
|2 devices, 1080p
|Malayalam Regional TV HD Binge Netflix Premium Combo
|979
|7
|3
|4 devices, 4K
|Kannada Regional TV HD Binge Netflix Premium Combo
|1029
|9
|4
|4 devices, 4K
|Tamil Regional TV HD Binge Netflix Premium Combo
|1059
|20
|7
|4 devices, 4K
|Telugu Regional TV HD Binge Netflix Premium Combo
|1099
|13
|7
|4 devices, 4K
Keep in mind that the Tata Play Netflix offer only works for those using the Smart Binge+ set-top box from the company. This box supports other OTT apps as well. However, to get those OTT apps bundled with the TV channels, Tata Play has other plans.
Netflix with Broadband
JioFiber: Jio offers a bundled Netflix subscription along with its select monthly and annual JioFiber broadband plans. These are the Rs 1,499 (monthly) 300Mbps plan that also includes unlimited data and other OTT subscriptions like Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Voot Select, Sony Liv and more. But you will have to get the Jio set-top box installed in order to claim these free apps.
There is also a Rs 2,499 (monthly) 500Mbps plan that offers Netflix and other OTT subscriptions. JioFiber also offer two 1Gbps plans at Rs 3,999 and Rs 8,499, both of which offer bundled Netflix subscriptions. There are also annual plans with Netflix and other streaming subscriptions that start at Rs 17,988 and go up to Rs 1,01,988 per year.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-