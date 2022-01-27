Netflix now available on Tata Play (formerly Tata Sky): Here’s how subscribers can get access

Tata Sky announced its rebranding yesterday to Tata Play. The announcement also mentioned that subscribers of Tata Play would get access to a Netflix subscription via their membership for the Tata Binge+ service. According to the details, Tata Play subscribers can now access content from Netflix, TV Channels, and OTT aggregator app Binge all through a single combination plan. This partnership is important given Tata Play is one of India’s largest Direct-To-Home (DTH) and Pay-TV operators.

According to Netflix, starting today (January 27), Tata Play DTH subscribers will get access to Netflix via 90 bundles. But details of these bundles and what will be the cost have not been revealed. These bundles also include regular TV channels and Binge combo packs. However, the facility will only work through the Tata Play Binge+ Smart set top box. Those on a regular set top box will not be able to access Netflix. The Smart set top provides direct access to Netflix and other OTT services via the home screen and the remote.

Tata Play DTH subscribers will be able to choose from Netflix’s Basic, Standard and Premium plans via the new combo packs.The subscribers will also be able to seamlessly bill this through Tata Play’s wallet.

Netflix says its premium content such as Money Heist, Squid Game, Stranger Things, Minnal Murali, Dhamaka, Aranyak, and Red Notice will be made available to Tata Play DTH subscribers.

The Binge+ Smart set top box costs Rs 2,499 (not including monthly payments of Rs 299 for Tata Play Binge, which gives access to the OTT apps), and comes with 1080p resolution, built-in Chromecast and voice search Remote powered by Google Assistant. It has option for Live TV through satellite or internet, along with access to 5000+ apps and games from Google Play Store.

It has 2GB RAM and 8GB storage and can record up to 25hours of programs with Tata Play Record Plan. The plan already offers access to services such as Disney+Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, Zee5, ErosNow, though you need to pay a monthly amount of Rs 299 for these.

However, if you already have a subscription to Amazon Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar or any other service, you can access it directly from the smart set top box as well.

“Tata Play, our refreshed brand, comes with the promise of making entertainment even more jingalala, and addition of Netflix is a headway in that direction. The Netflix Combo proposition is a first of its kind, where Tata Play subscribers get to choose their favourite TV Channel pack along with Netflix and pay just one bill,” Pallavi Puri, Chief Commercial and Content Officer, Tata Play said in a press statement.

“Our partnership with Tata Play will make it easier for customers to subscribe to Netflix and enjoy high-quality video streaming around India. We look forward to entertaining more Indian entertainment fans with a wide variety of high-quality Netflix shows,” Tony Zameczkowski, Vice President for Business Development in APAC at Netflix said.