Netflix ‘Mystery Box’ feature is like a shuffle button for kids

Netflix has been introducing new strategies to retain its subscribers, which the streaming service has been dropping quickly. Amidst the new additions is a new Mystery Box feature that comes to Netflix’ Kids profiles and shows suggestions of new content based on a user’s existing preferences.

Available in Kids profiles across the globe, the mystery Box feature is essentially a shuffle button for kids, wrapped in a more gift-like avatar. The feature opens up kids to new shows and movies they might find interesting, except instead of showing the new suggestion as a bland card, the service will “wrap” it in a box like a birthday gift that must be opened.

“Kids are drawn to what they love — their favorite toys, foods, songs — and it’s hard to get them to try something new. So today, we’re launching a new mystery box feature on TVs around the world to provide a fun and safe space for kids to discover their next favorite series and films or reconnect with a familiar face — whether it’s a comedy series in a beloved franchise like Boss Baby: Back In The Crib or an animated adventure film featuring a whole new cast of lovable characters like Back to the Outback,” Netflix said.

The feature is expected to make watching new shows and movies more appealing to kids, who will now see suggestions basically pop up as gifts from Netflix itself.

How to access the new Mystery Box feature

In a Kids profile in a Netflix account, navigate to the Favourites Row on top of the home page. Here, you can hover the selection over the new sparkly Mystery Box to reveal a hidden title.