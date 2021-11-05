scorecardresearch
Friday, November 05, 2021
Netflix’s mobile games for Android users: Here’s how it works

Netflix has confirmed that it is introducing mobile games on its platform with the launch of five titles. Here is how to play games.

By: Tech Desk | Chandigarh |
November 5, 2021 2:59:39 pm
Netflix, Netflix mobile games, Netflix Android games, Netflix games, Netflix android, Netflix gaming, Netflix game support, Netflix iOS, Netflix newsTo experience the company's first collection of games, users will need a Netflix Membership plan (Image source: Netflix)

Netflix has launched mobile games on its platform earlier this week. As of now, the games will be exclusively available for Android users, but the company says iOS compatibility is “on the way.”

Netflix says that its collection of mobile games will be available in multiple languages, that are offered in the service, and the games will automatically default to the preference set in your Netflix profile. Members will also be able to play games on multiple mobile devices on the same account.

The company known for its digital streaming service will now allow users to play five mobile games including Stranger Things: 1984 (BonusXP), Stranger Things 3: The Game (BonusXP), Shooting Hoops (Frosty Pop), Card Blast (Amuzo & Rogue Games), and Teeter Up (Frosty Pop). Here’s how it will work

How to play games on the Netflix Android app

First: To experience the company’s first collection of games, users will need a Netflix Membership plan. Make sure you update the Android app and then open it.

Second: Android smartphone users will be able to view a dedicated games row and games tab, where they will be able to download the game they wish to play.  Android tablet users will see a dedicated games row from the categories drop-down menu to download and play.

Third: Go to the games tab. If you don’t see it on your profile, check the other profiles on your account. It might appear there. In the games tab, you will see various games on the page.

Fourth: Tap on a game of your choice. We tapped on the Stranger Things game, and Netflix will ask to open Play Store in order to download the game. You can then hit install, and just start playing. When opening the game, Netflix will again ask who is playing and you can choose the profile and then start playing.

Note: The games will not available on kids’ profiles to ensure safety. The company says that users who have set up a PIN to prevent kids from having access to adult profiles will need to enter the same in order to log in to Netflix and play the game.

While some games will require an internet connection, others will be available to play offline. Netflix has stated that it plans to design games for all types of gamers, including beginners and advanced players.

