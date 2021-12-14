Netflix in India gets a price cut: Quick comparison with other streaming services

Netflix recently dropped its prices in India and users can now save up some money on their existing plan or upgrade to a higher plan. You can check out the new prices here. Meanwhile rival OTT platform Amazon Prime increased its prices from today in India. Here are the prices of all the major OTT services you can subscribe to in India right now.

Netflix: Plans, prices in India

Netflix has four plans in India right now. This includes the Netflix Mobile plan that supports 480p streaming for one single mobile/tablet device and costs Rs 149/month. Remember, the mobile plan only lets you access the service from mobile or tablets; you cannot access the service from a PC or a TV. Then there is the Netflix Basic plan that supports 480p streaming for a single screen (any device) and costs Rs 199/month.

A Netflix Standard plan costs Rs 499/ month and supports 1080p streaming for two devices. Finally, a Netflix Premium plan costs Rs 649/ month and supports 4K HDR streaming for up to four devices.

Amazon Prime Video: Price in India

Unlike Netflix, Amazon Prime recently increased the price of its subscription plans. As a result of the change, users will need to pay Rs 1,499, for the annual Prime membership plan starting from today.

The monthly plan on Amazon Prime which currently costs Rs 129, will increase by Rs 50, and will now cost Rs 179. Of course with Amazon Prime, you get more than just access to more than just Amazon Prime Video, customers also get faster delivery on Amazon, Amazon Music access, etc.

Meanwhile, there’s an Amazon Prime Video mobile-only plan, which is only available for Airtel customers. This is a single-user and mobile-only plan, that lets Airtel users stream Amazon Prime videos in SD quality. The plan is offered to all Airtel customers who are on bundled prepaid plans and comes with a 30-day free trial.

Disney + Hotstar: Prices, plans in India

Disney+ Hotstar is available in three plans. This includes a Mobile-only plan that costs Rs 499 per year and supports only mobile devices with 720p streaming with stereo audio.

There is also a Super plan that costs Rs 899 and supports two devices, with 1080p streaming and Dolby 5.1 audio. Finally, a Premium plan costs Rs 1,499 per year and supports four devices with 4K streaming and Dolby 5.1 audio.

Sony Liv: Prices, plans in India

Sony Liv comes in a number of plans in India depending not just on the duration, but also the content you want to watch. There is a Rs 399 Liv Special+ plan that costs Rs 199 if you opt for the ‘With Ads’ variant. Then there is a WWE Network plan that costs Rs 299 for 12 months. A Liv Premium plan costs Rs 999 for 12 months, Rs 699 for 6 months, and Rs 299 for 1 month.

Zee5: Plans, prices in India

Users can choose between two Zee5 Premium plans. This includes a 12-month plan which supports three screens and a 3-month Rs 299 plan that supports two screens.

Voot Select: Plans, prices in India

Voot Select is available in a single Rs 299 plan that lasts for 12 months and includes all premium content on the app.

AltBalaji: Plans, prices in India

AltBalaji is available in three subscription plans. This includes a 2-month Rs 100 plan, a 6-month Rs 199 plan, and a 12-month Rs 300 plan.