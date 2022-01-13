Netflix: How to change language on phones, browsers and Smart TVs

Netflix offers movies and TV shows in a number of different languages. This includes many international languages as well as regional Indian languages like Hindi. You can switch between these languages to make using the app easier for you or your peers.

Changing the language brings all aspects of the streaming service including search, rows, collections, and payment in the language of your choice. Here’s how to change the language on Netflix in a few easy steps.

Changing language on a browser or smartphone

Step 1: Launch the Netflix app on your mobile device (Android device) or open the page on your browser and select your profile.

Step 2: Click on the drop-down menu from the profile icon on the top right corner of the screen and select ‘Account’.

Step 3: Select change language for your profile under the ‘Profile and Parental Controls’ section.

Step 4: Select the display language of your preference from the list and click on save at the bottom of the screen.

If you use an iOS device, visit your ‘Account’ by accessing Netflix on the web or your browser and follow the same steps.

Various Netflix language options (Image Source: Netflix) Various Netflix language options (Image Source: Netflix)

Changing language on a Smart TV

Step 1: Launch the Netflix app on your Smart TV and select the edit icon from below each profile on the profiles page.

Step 2: Click on the ‘Language’ option from the page that opens and select your preferred language from the list.

Step 3: Save and continue streaming.

Changing language and subtitles in an ongoing movie/episode

Step 1: Launch the Netflix app on your mobile or TV or open the page on your browser.

Step 2: Select the film or series you want to watch and go to the Audio and Subtitles option on the bottom right side of the screen.

Changing language and subtitles in an ongoing movie/episode. (Image Source: Netflix) Changing language and subtitles in an ongoing movie/episode. (Image Source: Netflix)

Step 3: Select your preferred language for audio as well as subtitles and continue watching.

Pro tip: You can also customize the subtitles by changing the font, font size, font colour, background colour, or even add shadow. Simply visit – Account > Profile & Parental Controls > Subtitle Appearance.