Netflix’s ‘Downloads For You’: How it works and how you can use it

Here is everything you need to know about the new Netflix Downloads For You feature. (File)

Netflix India has introduced a new ‘Downloads For You’ feature that will help customers never run out of content to watch when they have no internet connectivity. The Netflix ‘Downloads For You’ comes as a follow up to the Netflix Smart Downloads feature that the brand introduced three years ago.

With the new ‘Downloads For You’ feature, Netflix users will always have something to watch in their offline library, saving them from boredom when they’re travelling or in other situations. Here’s how the feature works.

What is Netflix’s ‘Downloads For You’

The ‘Downloads For You’ feature automatically downloads recommended shows or movies to your mobile device based on your tastes. Netflix will also allow users to control how much the app can download on its own.

Netflix’s ‘Downloads For You’ is only available for Android devices now, but the company soon plans to test the feature on iOS as well. However, before the feature can work and begin downloading recommended titles for you, users will have to opt-in for the ‘Downloads For You’ feature.

How to opt-in for Netflix’s ‘Downloads For You’

Opting in requires just two steps. First, open the Netflix app on your device and navigate to the Downloads tab. Here, you will find the Downloads For You toggle. Turn it on.

Also Read | How to get free Netflix, Amazon Prime Video

Once this is done, users can set a limit for how much content can be downloaded. The limit can be set to either 1GB, 3GB or 5GB. The more space you allow, the more recommendations will be downloaded offline for later viewing. Once this is set, click ‘Turn On’. Just like Smart Downloads, the feature will only download titles when you’re on a Wi-Fi network, so you don’t unknowingly use up your mobile data plan.

That is it. Now Netflix will download recommendations for you and keep them ready to be watched offline. The recommendations will be based on your interests so if you watch a lot of comedy, action or drama, expect similar genres to pop up in your offline library over time as well.