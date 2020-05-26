Netflix beginner’s guide: How to get started and watch your favorite shows, movies Image: Bloomberg) Netflix beginner’s guide: How to get started and watch your favorite shows, movies Image: Bloomberg)

Netflix is one of the world’s largest subscription-based streaming services offering its users a large variety of content, from a library of films and television shows to original in-house productions. With more than 2 million subscribers in India, the company is experiencing increasing growth in the market, thanks to its decision to invest in original Indian content, such as Sacred Games, Delhi Crime, stand-up comedy specials, and others. Most of these shows have been very well received and have caught the fancy of the Indian audience.

With its Indian user base increasing everyday as the lockdown continues in the nation, Netflix aims to make itself a primary player against Hotstar and other Indian alternatives. If you are new to Netflix, here’s a beginner’s guide for you.

*Once you open the Netflix app or Netflix website, click on Sign In to access your account. You can sign in on any Netflix compatible device, or even on multiple devices simultaneously, as per your subscription plan.

*Netflix gives you the option to create multiple profiles for different members at your home. This allows each user to have a personalized experience, by having individual recommendations and separate watchlists. Netflix permits you to create up to five profiles on a single account, and even provides you the option of setting the maturity rating level on your children’s accounts.

*Once you have entered the app, you can choose which movie or TV show you want to watch next, by swiping across the panels to browse the top-rated content in your region or checking out the recommendations provided by Netflix. If you want to watch something specific, you can always use the search bar to find the title of your choice. As you watch more and more content, the app will begin to understand your preferences and tailor recommendations more suited to your taste.

*When you are watching a movie or TV show, there are a lot of customization options available to provide you the best viewing experience possible. You can enable captions and subtitles (in multiple languages, if available) and even switch to an alternate audio language in most titles.

*You can also add a title to your Watchlist if you find something interesting but plan to watch it later. Simply tap on the My List icon below the title name to add it to your watchlist. The Netflix app also supports downloading content, simply by pressing the Download icon. Once the download is complete, you can view the content in the My Downloads section of the app.

*Netflix also allows you to control your data usage from the Profile and Parental Controls option in the Account section. In the specific profile, tap Change for Playback Settings. This allows you to choose from four possible settings- Low (0.3GB per hour), Medium (0.7GB per hour), High (3GB per hour in HD, 7GB per hour in UHD) and Auto (automatic adjustment based on internet connection speed). Once you make your section, click on Save changes.

*You can also adjust and alter the general app setting at any time as required. You can change your email, phone number or your subscription plan by clicking on the Account option in the Netflix menu.

Netflix offers a variety of plans for customers to choose from. The four subscription plans available in India are Mobile (Rs. 199 per month, only one mobile or tablet screen, SD quality streaming), Basic (Rs. 499 per month, only one screen, SD quality streaming), Standard (Rs. 649 per month, simultaneous two screen viewing, HD quality streaming) and Premium (Rs. 799 per month, simultaneous four screen viewing, Ultra HD quality streaming). The Standard is the most popular plan among Indian families, and you should choose the plan best suited for your needs. The subscription plan can always be altered from the Change Plan option in the Plan Details section of the app.

Netflix projects a large number of Indians to subscribe to one of its plans in the next few years and sees huge potential in the Indian market. The reason why Netflix differs from its competitors is because of the sheer quantity of content available, and the relatively superior quality of its original productions.

Written by: Shubhang Gopal, intern with indiaexpress..com

