How to get Netflix for free this weekend

Here's how to get Netflix for free.

Netflix is now available for free, but only for two days. If you sign up now, you will be able to watch movies and shows for free. The good thing is Netflix is allowing you to sign in and watch videos without even entering your bank card details. The free Netflix offer started at 12:01 AM today and the StreamFest will end on December 6 at 11:59 PM. After you sign in, Netflix offers you the entire catalogue for free, which includes movies, TV shows and documentaries. It is also offering all the features that a paid subscribers get. These include create profiles, parental controls, creating lists, and also downloading movies and shows.

How to watch Netflix for free

Step 1: In order to use Netflix for free, you first need to visit the official site – Netflix.com. You can also log in by using the mobile app of Netflix. You can download it from Google Play Store.

Step 2: You will then will be required to sign up by entering your name, email or phone number, and password to create your Netflix account. Once done, you will be able to watch Netflix for free.

Points to note

Netflix is giving only one stream in standard definition to anyone who signs up during the ongoing StreamFest. This further means that only one user can watch videos from one account at a time and you cannot share your account with anybody.

You are allowed to watch Netflix for free on phone or on your PC.

Netflix is available for free only for two days and if you wish to continue, then you will have to buy a plan.

What is “Netflix StreamFest is at capacity”?

If the company is showing “Netflix StreamFest is at capacity” message, then you don’t need to worry. The reason behind this is a lot of people have already registered for the free Netflix account and you will have to wait for your chance. So, if you don’t get a chance to use Netflix for free this week, the company says they “will send you a reminder within the next week for 2 days of free Netflix.”

Netflix plans in India

Netflix offers four plans in India. The cheapest one is the mobile plan, which is priced at Rs 199. The basic Netflix plan will cost Rs 499, and the standard plan will require you to pay Rs 649. There is also a premium Netflix plan, which is priced at Rs 799.

If you don’t want to buy the subscription, and still want to use Netflix, then it is a good time to avail the free offer. Also, this is not the first that Netflix tried this. The company keeps offering these type of promotions from time to time so that new users can sample their content and be converted to paid subscriptions.

