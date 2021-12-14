Netflix plans in India get price cut; now start at Rs 149: Here are the details

Netflix has announced new and reduced prices for plans in India, with the mobile-only plan now starting at Rs 149 per month, instead of the earlier Rs 199 per month. The new plans will be applicable for all customers. The move is likely part of Netflix’s attempts to woo more subscribers in the country given it remains the most expensive streaming service in the country.

Under the new price scheme, the Netflix Basic plan will now cost Rs 199 per month; the plan used to cost Rs 499 per month earlier so this is quite the drop in price. The standard Netflix plan will cost Rs 499 per month now, instead of Rs 649 as the earlier price.

Finally, the most expensive Netflix plan, which is the premium plan will now cost Rs 649 per month. This plan used to cost Rs 799 per month earlier. Here are the other details to keep in mind about the new plans.

Netflix has some new and reduced prices for India. Here’s a look. (Image credit: Netflix) Netflix has some new and reduced prices for India. Here’s a look. (Image credit: Netflix)

Netflix new plans and features

The Netflix mobile plan now starts at Rs 149 per month. The mobile plan supports either a mobile or tablet, with 480p resolution. You cannot access Netflix on a TV or computer with this plan. However, the account can only be accessed by one device at a time.

The basic plan of Rs 199 per month will also limit resolution to 480 p, but you can access the account on a computer and TV as well. But the device limited remains at one.

The standard plan of Netflix now costs Rs 499 per month and comes with support for two devices at the same time. It has 1080p resolution. The account can be accessed on mobile, TV, computers, and tablets.

The most premium Netflix account now costs Rs 649 per month, with 4K resolution, and the ability to access the app from four devices at the same time. The content can be viewed on all four devices, which are a mobile, tablet, computer, and TV.

While Netflix has reduced prices, rival Amazon has increased prices for its Amazon Prime service, which also gives users access to the Prime Video service. Amazon Prime now costs Rs 1499 per year in India compared to the earlier price of Rs 999 per year.