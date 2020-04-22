Netflix adds Screen lock button to Android app: How to activate

Netflix Android app is adding the Screen Lock button. (Image: Bloomberg) Netflix Android app is adding the Screen Lock button. (Image: Bloomberg)

Netflix is rolling out a new feature to its Android application called Screen Lock. As the name suggests, it will allow users to lock the screen UI (user interface) elements while streaming videos on the phone.

Screen Lock will take care of accidental screen touches while you watch movies and TV shows on Netflix. That means you will not have to deal with accidentally fast-forwarding, skipping to the next episode, or changing brightness or volume levels while you enjoy the content on screen.

How to activate/deactivate Screen Lock

When the video is streaming, the Screen Lock option appears on the bottom of the screen alongside other buttons in the player UI. Once it is available for you, you can spot it below video scrubber. To lock the screen, tap on this button.

Once you tap on the “Screen Lock” button, it will make all the UI elements disappear, including the Play/Pause, Rewind, and Forward buttons. When you accidentally touch the screen, it will show you the “Screen Locked” message along with an icon of a lock.

In order to unlock the UI elements, you will need to tap on the “Screen Locked” icon. The icon will expand to ask you if you want to “Unlock controls?”. Tap on this icon again to confirm unlocking the screen.

The feature is more or less similar to the one available in the video streaming application MX Player. With Netflix rolling out the Screen Lock feature, it will become convenient for Android users to stream Netflix on their phone without having to deal with accidental touches.

As of now, the feature is currently being rolled out to Netflix’s Android application but we expect the platform to bring it for iOS application as well. Since the demand for video streaming websites has skyrocketed during the COVID-19 lockdown around the world, cybercriminals are setting up fake websites to steal your personal information and credit card data. So you should be aware of these scams.

