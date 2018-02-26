MWC 2018: Samsung Galaxy S9 vs Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus – A closer look

The long awaited Galaxy S9 series has been unveiled at MWC 2018. Let’s take a closer look at each of the two phones and see if there are any major differentiators between the two.

Samsung Galaxy S9

The Samsung Galaxy S9 features a 5.8-inch Quad HD+ Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2960 x 1440 pixels. The United States variant of the device will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, whereas the International variant will be powered by the Exynos 9810 SoC.

It features 4GB of RAM along with 64GB of internal storage, expandable up to 400GB via a microSD card. All of this is backed by a 3,000mAh non-removable battery and it runs Google’s Android 8.0 Oreo operating system with the company’s own Experience UI 9.0 on top. The company has also added the Iris Scanner and facial recognition features to the smartphone.

As for the camera, the Galaxy S9 features a single 12-megapixel primary shooter which can capture 960fps at 720p resolution resulting in super-slow-motion videos. Arguably for the first time there’s a variable aperture on a smartphone. The Galaxy S9 can shift between f/1.5 and f/2.4 to let you get the best shot in any lighting conditions. On the front, it features an 8-megapixel camera for selfies.

Samsung Galaxy S9 has been priced at $799 (Approximately Rs 51,700), the device will be available for pre-booking from March 2, and will be available to the public starting March 16. It will be made available in Midnight Black, Coral Blue, Lilac Purple and Silver Titanium colour options. However, the Silver Titanium colour variant will only be available in the international market.

Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus

The Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus sports a 6.2-inch Super AMOLED display, similar but slightly larger than the one on the S9. As for the processor, the company has decided to remain constant and use the same ones used in the Galaxy S9. However, the RAM has been bumped up to 6GB. The S9 Plus too comes with 64GB of internal storage, expandable up to 400GB via a microSD card. This too runs Google’s Android 8.0 Oreo operating system with Samsung’s Experience UI 9.0 on top and is backed by a 3,500mAh non-removable battery.

The camera is where the game has changed a lot. Samsung on the Galaxy S9 Plus has opted for a dual primary camera setup with two 12-megapixel sensors. This will allow users to use the company’s signature Live Focus capability. Just like the Galaxy S9, the S9 Plus also features a variable aperture. The camera can shift between f/1.5 to f/2.4 with just a push of a button. On the front, it sports an 8-megapixel camera for selfies.

Priced at $949 (Approximately Rs 61,400), the device will be available to pre-book from March 2, and will be available starting March 16. It will be made available in Midnight Black, Coral Blue, Lilac Purple and Silver Titanium colour options. Again, the Silver Titanium colour variant will only be available in the international market.

What’s different between the two?

Before we get to the differences, I would like to point out that both the Galaxy S9 and the S9 Plus haven’t ditched the 3.5mm audio jack like a few other leading smartphone brands. So you can use your favourite headphones (with 3.5mm connectors) with these devices.

Getting to what’s different between the two phones, the plus variant has a larger display than the normal one. Same is the case with the battery. It also comes with 6GB RAM as opposed to 4GB on the S9. But, the biggest difference is the dual camera setup on the S9 Plus as compared to the single one on the S9.

So should you go for it or take a Note?

The devices, if you ask me, are fairly similar to last year’s Samsung Galaxy Note 8. They are not leaps and bounds ahead and seem like minor upgrades on paper at least. So if you were to get a Note 8 cheaper than any of these, go ahead and purchase that. You won’t regret that decision.