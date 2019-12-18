OnePlus TV to Amazon Echo: Must have accessories to make your New Year’s Eve party a success OnePlus TV to Amazon Echo: Must have accessories to make your New Year’s Eve party a success

It’s that time of the year when watercooler conversations at work and WhatsApp groups amongst friends are buzzing with plans for the New Year’s Eve. Once you’ve decided on the venue, the food menu to last the night, and drinks that will keep flowing, you need that extra bit to make your party great fun – something to set the tone for the upcoming year and, well, have everyone post about it on their Instagram with hashtags like #BestPartyEver.

Here’s a list of eight accessories that would help you be a great host this New Year’s Eve.

OnePlus 7T Series

Stream your favourite music through the night – with the OnePlus 7T series smartphone, you don’t have to worry about battery life. The OnePlus 7T Series is also great for low-light photography so that you can take all those party photos for posterity (actually, Instagram).

Amazon Echo/Google Home

Or just keep your phone aside and let one of the smart speakers be your DJ and the emcee for the night. Stream music by just asking it to play your favourite dance number or control the smart lights in your room to reflect the party vibe.

OnePlus TV

Are you not the song and dance type or prefer a relaxed get-together with friends and family? Why not binge watch the latest series on Netflix or watch your all-time favourite movie sitting with a quilt on and some fresh popcorn from the oven?

Philips Hue

If you’ve not yet invested in smart lights, maybe this party is a good excuse get started with some bulbs/lamps or a light strip. While Philips Hue leads the smart lighting ecosystem, you can also pick up cheaper options from Yeelight, Syska, et al. Control them via app or your voice assistant – or with your smart speaker – and set the lighting as per the mood.

Air Fryer

Want to party hard, but also watch your diet? Air Fryers are a godsend, really. From sumptuous fries and nuggets to our own desi fried delicacies, air fryers help cook great party snacks – in quick time and without all that dunking in oil. What’s there to complain?

OnePlus Bullets Earphones

Stuck at a party where others have a weird music taste, or would you rather just hang out in the balcony by yourself? Carry your OnePlus Bullets Earphones (Type-C or Wireless) along to have your favourite playlist give you the company as you reflect on the year gone by.

Electric Wine Opener

If the bar has wine for the evening, make sure you also get an electric wine opener. Honestly, the corkscrew is messy, and nobody wants to see your uncorking skills while they wait for their refill. An electric wine opener makes it easy to keep the wine flowing.

OnePlus JCC Tote Bag

Got gifts for the guests? Forget wasting paper and all that hassle of wrapping them up. Instead, give them those in this stylish Tote Bag from OnePlus. A limited release bag, your guests will remember the party, and hopefully you, every time they head to the market with this bag in tow.

