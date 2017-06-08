Motorola Moto Z2 Play vs. OnePlus 3/ 3T vs. Apple iPhone 6: New premium mid-range war

Lenovo- owned Motorola has launched its premium mid-range Moto Z2 Play in India for Rs. 27,990. The company has only got the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant to the country. Internationally, Moto Z2 Play also comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage option. For online, the Moto Z2 Play is exclusive to Flipkart, but the phone will also be made available through offline retail channels.

The Moto Z2 Play will go on sale from June 15, but before you decide to purchase the smartphone, find out how it competes against other popular smartphones around this price bracket.

Moto Z2 Play vs. OnePlus 3/ 3T vs. iPhone 6: Price

OnePlus 3T is the most expensive smartphone among all four. It is priced at Rs. 29,999. Moto Z2 Play comes at Rs. 27,990. OnePlus 3 is still available in India on Amazon at Rs. 26,999. Apple iPhone 6 doesn’t have a fixed price, but it usually retails between Rs. 22,000 to Rs. 27,000. At the time of writing this article, iPhone 6 is listed on Amazon India for Rs. 25,999. Flipkart has a massive discount on iPhone 6 for Father’s Day celebration and it is priced at Rs. 21,999.

Moto Z2 Play vs. OnePlus 3/ 3T vs. iPhone 6: Display

The Moto Z2 Play features a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080×1920 pixels) Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection and a pixel density of 401ppi. OnePlus 3 (Display review) and OnePlus 3T (Display review) both have the exact same 5.5-inch Optic AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with full-HD (1080×1920 pixels) resolution display with 401ppi pixel density and Corning Gorilla Glass 4 Protection.

iPhone 6 has a smaller display in comparison to Moto Z2 Play and OnePlus 3/ 3T. It features a 4.7-inch Retina HD display with 1334 x 750 pixels resolution and 326ppi pixel density, which in comparison is no less than the other two phones and Apple displays are known for its superior quality.

Moto Z2 Play vs. OnePlus 3/ 3T vs. iPhone 6: Processor

On papers, OnePlus 3T has a better processor than all others. OnePlus 3T comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 821, which is a quad-core (4-cores) processor clocked at 2.35 GHz coupled with Adreno 530 GPU. OnePlus 3 is no less than 3T, it features Snapdragon 820. There were ‘heating issue’ complaints about Snapdragon 820, but OnePlus said that it didn’t use the affected SoC version, instead, it packed Snapdragon 820 version 2. Our personal experience with both OnePlus devices has been great. Although we prefer OnePlus 3T (Performance review) over OnePlus 3.

About Moto Z2 Play, it does pack Qualcomm’s mid-range Snapdragon 626 octa-core (8-cores) SoC but that’s a high-performance processor too. It is clocked at a 2.2GHz and comes coupled with Adreno 506 GPU. The Snapdragon 626 supports Qualcomm’s TruSignal antenna boost technology and Bluetooth 4.2.

If we talk about Apple iPhone 6, it packs Apple’s own A8 chip. It’s a dual-core 64-bit chip clocked at 1.4GHz. Although it doesn’t sound exciting on papers, but iPhone 6 with Apple’s ecosystem of iOS 10 works as smooth as one would like it to be.

Moto Z2 Play vs. OnePlus 3/ 3T vs. iPhone 6: RAM

The clear winner in RAM department is OnePlus. Both OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T pack 6GB of RAM, which is way more than the iPhone 6’s 1GB RAM. Even the latest Moto Z2 Play packs 4GB RAM.

Moto Z2 Play vs. OnePlus 3/ 3T vs. iPhone 6: Camera

We are yet to test the camera of Moto Z2 Play, but at least on papers, it looks exciting. Even Motorola’s last generation Moto Z Play had a very good camera. The Moto Z2 Play boasts of a 12-megapixel rear camera with a 1.4-micron pixel sensor, laser and dual autofocus lens, f/1.7 aperture and dual-LED flash. The company claims that this lens has laser autofocus with an expanded range up to 5 meters and 3 million dual autofocus pixels. About OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T rear camera (review), both pack 16-megapixel f/2.0 shooter with 1.12 µm pixel sensor with high-speed autofocus technology (PDAF), Electronic (EIS) and Optical (OIS) image stabilisation technologies. Here iPhone 6 lags big time, which has an 8-megapixel primary camera with autofocus.

Coming to selfie cameras, OnePlus 3T features 16-megapixel front camera (review) whereas OnePlus 3 comes with an 8-megapixel front facing camera (review). Motorola Moto Z2 Play, on the other hand, packs a 5-megapixel along with dual-LED selfie flash. Apple iPhone 6 only features a 1.2-megapixel front facing camera.

Moto Z2 Play vs. OnePlus 3/ 3T vs. iPhone 6: Battery

Apple iPhone 6 doesn’t have a good battery for sure. It only gets an 1810mAh lithium-ion battery, which will not last you one full day. Motorola Moto Z2 Play packs a 3000mAh battery which is a lower capacity in comparison to the first generation Moto Z Play’s 3510mAh battery. It does, however, include Motorola’s Turbocharging tech with TurboPower charger. OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T feature 3000mAh and 3400mAh battery respectively, with OnePlus’ own dash charging tech for quick charging.