Motorola Edge+ vs OnePlus 8 Pro: Which flagship phone is the best?

Motorola is back in the flagship smartphone face with the Edge Plus. This is the phone that has the best possible specification you can find in the top-end Android smartphone. Considering the Edge Plus is Motorola’s most ambitious smartphone, a comparison with OnePlus 8 Pro makes a lot of sense. We have compared the two phones on the basis of price, specifications and features. This quick comparison between the Motorola Edge Plus and OnePlus 8 Pro will help you decide which one is right for you.

Motorola Edge+ vs OnePlus 8 Pro: Price

Motorola Edge+ is priced at Rs 74,999 for the sole 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. It will be made available starting May 26 on Flipkart. The company is currently accepting pre-bookings on Flipkart. Customers purchasing the device with an ICICI bank credit card will be eligible for an instant cashback of 10 per cent.

OnePlus 8 Pro is currently available at Rs 54,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant and at Rs 59,999 for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant. The device is currently available via Amazon and the company’s own official website.

Motorola Edge+ vs OnePlus 8 Pro: Design and display

Motorola Edge+ sports a tall design with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. It features a 6.7-inch OLED “waterfall” display with a hole-punch to accommodate the front camera. The screen is curved from the right and the left edge at a 90-degree angle making it look like the device is edgeless. The display features a refresh rate of 90Hz and comes with support for playing HDR10+ content. Due to the drastic 90-degree curved edges, it also comes with support for virtual triggers that can be used while gaming.

From the back, the Motorola Edge+ reminds us of the Motorola One Action in terms of design. The back is made of glass and looks quite minimalist. It just features the rear camera module along with the Motorola logo. The top and the bottom edge feature grooves in them to better the structure rigidity.

OnePlus 8 Pro sports a 6.78-inch Quad HD+ AMOLED display with HDR10+ support and a 120Hz refresh rate. Just like the Edge+ it also sports dual-curved edges, however, they are not as drastic as 90-degrees. With this model, OnePlus also drops the motorised pop-up selfie camera in favour of a hole-punch camera.

From the back, the OnePlus 8 Pro looks quite similar to last year’s OnePlus 7T Pro, with a centred camera module aligned vertically. The Mi 10 looks a bit different from the camera module located on the top right corner.

Motorola Edge+ vs OnePlus 8 Pro: Processor

Just like any other flagship phones, both of these offer top-tier specifications. They powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor paired with an Adreno 640 GPU. This means that they will be able to perform similarly on paper. However, the performance will differ in real life due to software optimisations and RAM management.

Motorola Edge+ vs OnePlus 8 Pro: Cameras

Motorola Edge+ sports a triple camera setup on the back, consisting of a 108MP Samsung ISOCELL Bright HMX primary sensor paired with a 16MP ultra-wide-angle/macro lens and an 8MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom capabilities. The device comes with support for shooting 6K videos. On the front, it sports a 25MP sensor for taking selfies.

OnePlus 8 Pro sports a quad-camera setup on the back. It sports a 48MP Sony IMX689 primary sensor paired with another 48MP ultra-wide-angle lens, an 8MP telephoto lens and a 5MP colour filter lens. It can shoot 4K videos at 30/60 fps and has a 3x hybrid zoom rather than an optical one. On the front, it features a 16MP sensor for taking selfies.

Motorola Edge+ vs OnePlus 8 Pro: Battery

Motorola Edge+ sports a massive 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. It also supports 15W wireless charging and can reverse charge other devices at 5W.

OnePlus 8 Pro is backed by a 4,510mAh battery with support for the company’s own Warp Charge 30T fast charging technology. It also supports the Warp Charge 30 Wireless charging technology, which has a capacity of charging the device at 30W wirelessly. But to use this you need to get the proprietary Warp Charge 30 Wireless charger from the company. Charging on a Qi standard charger happens at 5W only.

