Moto G9 vs Redmi Note 9 vs Realme Narzo 10: Which is better under Rs 15,000?

Here's how the new Moto G9 compares with the Redmi Note 9 and the Realme Narzo 10. (Image: Motorola)

Motorola launched the Moto G9 in India priced at Rs 11,499 for the 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant. Key specifications of the device are a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS TFT LCD Max Vision display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor and 64MP triple rear camera. With a competitive price and decent specifications, Motorola will be competing against the Redmi Note 9 and the Realme Narzo 10.

Today we will be taking a look at how the new Moto G9 compares with the Redmi Note 9 and the Realme Narzo 10 in terms of specifications.

Moto G9 vs Redmi Note 9 vs Realme Narzo 10: Price in India

Moto G9 is priced at Rs 11,499 and will be made available starting August 31 exclusively on Flipkart. It will be made available in two colour options: Sapphire Blue and Forest Green.

Redmi Note 9 is priced at Rs 11,999 for the 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant, at Rs 13,499 for the 4GB RAM/128GB storage variant and at Rs 14,999 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant. The device is available in three distinct colour options: Aqua Green, Arctic White and Pebble Grey. It is available via Mi.com, Amazon and Mi Home Stores.

Redmi Note 9 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 processor and the Realme Narzo 10 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 processor. (Image: Redmi) Redmi Note 9 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 processor and the Realme Narzo 10 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 processor. (Image: Redmi)

Realme Narzo 10 is priced at Rs 11,999 for the sole 4GB RAM/128GB storage variant. The device comes in three colour options: That Blue, That Green and That White, and can be purchased via Flipkart and Realme.com.

Moto G9 vs Redmi Note 9 vs Realme Narzo 10: Specs

* All of these smartphones feature a large display over 6-inches. The Moto G9 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS TFT LCD Max Vision display with a waterdrop style notch on top. It features a 1600×720 pixels resolution. The Redmi Note 9 features a 6.53-inch punch-hole display with a full HD+ resolution of 2340×1080 pixels. Lastly, the Realme Narzo 10 sports a .5-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1600×720 pixels. In terms of numbers, the Redmi Note 9 display is the best amongst the bunch.

* The Moto G9 is the first phone to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor, whereas, the Redmi Note 9 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 processor and the Realme Narzo 10 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 processor. Once again on paper, the Redmi Note 9 beats both the Narzo 10 and the Moto G9 in terms of power performance numbers of the chipsets.

* All of the phones run Google’s latest Android 10 operating system. Moto G9 has more of a stock build of Android with a few add-on features like the Moto Actions. Whereas, Realme and Redmi both use a heavily skinned version of Android. Realme Narzo 10 features the company’s own Realme UI skin and the Redmi Note 9 features its own MIUI 11 skin.

Realme Narzo 10 sports a 48MP primary sensor paired with an 8MP secondary sensor, a 2MP monochrome sensor and a 2MP macro lens. (Express Photo: Nandagopal Rajan) Realme Narzo 10 sports a 48MP primary sensor paired with an 8MP secondary sensor, a 2MP monochrome sensor and a 2MP macro lens. (Express Photo: Nandagopal Rajan)

* Moto G9 features 4GB of RAM paired with 64GB of storage. Realme Narzo 10 is also offered in one spec, which is 4GB RAM/128GB storage. Redmi Note 9 comes in multiple configurations: 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant, 4GB RAM/128GB storage variant and 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant.

* All of the devices feature a capacitive fingerprint sensor on the back. They also support face unlock technology.

* Moto G9 sports a triple camera setup on the back consisting of a 48MP primary sensor paired with a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro lens. The Redmi Note 9 and the Realme Narzo 10, both sport a quad camera setup on the back. Redmi Note 9 features a 48MP primary sensor paired with an 8MP ultra wide-angle sensor, a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sfatensor. And the Realme Narzo 10 sports a 48MP primary sensor paired with an 8MP secondary sensor, a 2MP monochrome sensor and a 2MP macro lens.

* On the front, the Moto G9 sports an 8MP sensor for taking selfies. The Redmi Note 9 features a 13MP sensor on the front and the Realme Narzo 10 features a 16MP sensor.

* Moto G9 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for the company’s own 20W Turbopower fast charging technology. Redmi Note 9 is backed by a 5,020mAh battery with support for 9W reverse charging and 18W fast charging. The company bundles a 22.5W fast charger in the box. The Realme Narzo 10 is backed by a 5000mAh battery and it also comes with support for 18W fast charging.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd