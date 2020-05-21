Moto G8 Power Lite launched in India: How it compares to Realme Narzo 10A, Redmi 8A Dual

Moto G8 Power Lite launched in India for Rs 8,999. (Image: Motorola) Moto G8 Power Lite launched in India for Rs 8,999. (Image: Motorola)

Motorola has launched the Moto G8 Power Lite smartphone in India. The budget offering is priced at Rs 8,999 and it will be available to customers starting May 29 via Flipkart. The highlights of the new Moto G8 Power Lite is the 5000mAh battery that coincides with the phone’s Power branding as well as the 16MP triple rear camera setup.

The budget offering from Motorola competes against the likes of other budget offerings available in the country such as the Realme Narzo 10A and the Redmi 8A Dual. We are comparing the three phones based on their pricing and specifications.

Moto G8 Power Lite vs Realme Narzo 10A vs Redmi 8A Dual: Price, models

The Moto G8 Power Lite is priced at Rs 8,999 for the lone storage model of 4GB and 64GB ROM. The device is available in two colour models— Arctic Blue and Royal Blue.

The Realme Narzo 10A was launched a while ago in a single storage model. It comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage for a price of Rs 8,499. It is available in So Blue and So White colour options. The Redmi 8A Dual comes in two storage models. The phone is priced at Rs 7,299 for the base model of 2GB RAM + 32GB ROM and Rs 7,999 for 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM model.

Moto G8 Power Lite vs Realme Narzo 10A vs Redmi 8A Dual: Display

The Moto G8 Power Lite features a 6.5-inch IPS TFT LCD display with HD+ resolution (1600×720), 20:9 aspect ratio, 87 per cent screen to body ratio, and a dew-drop notch on top. The Realme Narzo 10A also features a similar 6.5-inch display with HD+ resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, dewdrop notch on top, but a higher 89.8 per cent screen to body ratio. The Redmi 8A Dual features a 6.22-inch HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio and dew-drop notch on top.

Moto G8 Power Lite vs Realme Narzo 10A vs Redmi 8A Dual: Processor, UI

The Moto G8 Power Lite is powered by the 12nm MediaTek Helio P35 processor paired with PowerVR GPU. The Realme Narzo 10A draws power from the 12nm MediaTek Helio G70 processor paired with Mali-G52 GPU. The Redmi 8A Dual is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 processor paired with Adreno 505 processor. The Moto device runs Android 9 Pie out of the box whereas the Realme phone runs Android 10 with Realme UI 1.0 on top. The Redmi device also runs the older Android 9 Pie OS with MIUI 11 skin on top.

Moto G8 Power Lite vs Realme Narzo 10A vs Redmi 8A Dual: Cameras

The Moto G8 Power Lite features a triple rear camera setup carrying a 16MP primary lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. The Realme Narzo 10A also features a triple rear camera setup but the primary lens here is a 12MP sensor clubbed with 2MP macro lens and 2MP depth sensor. The Redmi 8A Dual features a 13MP + 2MP (depth) dual rear camera setup.

The front camera on the Motorola phone is an 8MP selfie shooter whereas the Realme device features a 5MP front camera. Just like the new Moto phone, the Redmi 8A Dual also features an 8MP selfie shooter.

Moto G8 Power Lite vs Realme Narzo 10A vs Redmi 8A Dual: Battery and more

All three phones are backed by a 5000mAh battery. The Moto G8 Power Lite and the Realme Narzo 10A feature support for 10W charging via micro-USB, whereas the Redmi 8A Dual supports 18W fast charging via USB Type-C.

Notably, all three phones carry the 3.5mm audio jack and the dedicated microSD card slot. However, while the Moto G8 Power Lite and the Realme Narzo 10A feature a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, the Redmi 8A Dual doesn’t feature a fingerprint scanner.

