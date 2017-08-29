Moto G5s Plus First Impressions and Camera Samples

The Moto G5S plus, like every other smartphone today was extensively leaked before its official launch on 2 August. In less than a month, the phone has been launched in India. It is the first smartphone from Motorola to sport dual cameras in the Indian market. It comes with a set of specifications that plants it firmly in the mid-range segment, but there are some aspects of the device that will make you think it costs more than what you would have paid for. We have had the phone for a few days, and while we conduct our in-depth review of the phone, you can read our first impressions of the device.

Moto G5S Plus Specifications and Features

The Moto G5S Plus is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor paired with 4GB of RAM, which is the same components as the Moto G5 Plus. However, where the phones become different is the screen size and the default onboard storage offered. While the Moto G5 Plus had a 5.2-inch display and 32GB of storage (on the highest variant), the Moto G5s Plus has a more industry standard configuration of 5.5 display and 64GB of onboard storage. The display is an IPS LCD panel with 2.5D Gorilla Glass 3 protection. You know a company is trying to keep costs down when they use a three-year-old technology to protect the most easily damaged component of the phone. Regardless, in the short time with the Moto G5S Plus has been nothing but a smooth performer for all the daily tasks of emails, social media, YouTube watching and even writing stories, including this one. We’ve not yet got into the gaming aspect, but it’s something you will see in our review soon. Given that the Moto G5s Plus is using the same hardware as the G5 Plus, we expect the performance of the newer smartphone to be at least on par with its predecessor, which we were very happy with. You can read our Moto G5 Plus Performance Review to get an idea of what this phone would perform like.

Moto G5S Plus Build & Design



It was really nice to open the box of the Moto G5S Plus and pull out a phone that is one solid piece of aluminium. This smartphone feels a lot closer to the Moto Z2 Play in its design and build quality than the Moto G5 Plus, which is great. The smartphone is extremely elegant looking regardless of the colour you pick and feels extremely good to hold and use. The phone comes across as a sturdy device and while we don’t ever recommend being callous enough to drop your phone, the Moto G5S Plus feels like it could take a ding or two. The phone does offer some peace of mind with its construction quality and while it doesn’t come with an IPX rating, it does have a water repellent nano-coating to keep the phone safe from a few splashes of water.

Moto G5S Plus camera

The real highlight of the Moto G5S Plus is the dual camera setup, which offers 13 megapixels of imaging resolution thanks to an RGB + Monochrome sensor. This implementation is becoming far more common than the wide lens+telephoto lens design as seen on the Apple iPhone 7 Plus and the OnePlus 5, but each system has its own advantages and disadvantages. We were pretty excited to get our hands on the Moto G5s Plus for the camera alone. In our brief time with it, it’s become clear that that the Moto does have a good camera on board. Initial impressions of the camera are definitely positive, although it is slightly slower than the Moto G5 Plus when it comes to autofocus. Turns out, Motorola left out the very adept Dual Pixel AF from the spec sheet of the Moto G5S Plus which is a real bummer. We’ve seen how this AF system made the Moto G5 Plus shine (camera review here) and we’re a little sad to see that it wasn’t included on the newer smartphone. In terms of the images themselves, the Moto Camera app offers a number of shooting modes including a depth mode, which we will get into in our review. But for now, we can live with a slightly slower AF as long as the images coming out of the smartphone are good, which they incidentally are. The front facing camera has a resolution of 8 Megapixels, but the real star here is the tiny single LED front facing flash that is bound to brighten up your low light selfies. You can see some of our initial camera samples in the gallery below.

Moto G5s Plus Final Thoughts



The Moto G5S Plus is a mid-range camera and it doesn’t aspire to be anything more. What it does offer is good value from what we can tell, with its premium build quality and the dual camera setup. The front facing flash is another bonus that selfie lovers would appreciate. Thanks to the near stock Android 7.1.1 Nougat, the phone is fluid and should be able to squeeze out every last bit of performance from the SoC and RAM combination. The only bummer so far is the use of a dual hybrid Sim slot, which forces you to choose between higher storage capacity or being able to use two SIM cards on the same phone. The phone will go on sale on Amazon tonight for a retail price of RS. 15,999 and in case you’re unsure whether to buy the Moto G5S Plus or not, hold on till we’ve got our full review out