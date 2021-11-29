Moto G31 to Redmi 10 Prime: List of phones to buy in India under Rs 15,000

There are a lot of smartphones under Rs 15,000 price segment and these days, one doesn’t need to compromise a lot in terms of both features and design. Smartphones like Redmi Note 10S, Realme Narzo 50A and Samsung Galaxy F22 offer big displays, massive batteries, triple or quad rear cameras and a modern design. If you are looking for a phone under Rs 15,000 with these features, then check out the list below. It should be noted that with the exchange or bank offers available on e-commerce sites, you can buy the below-mentioned devices at a much lower price.

Moto G31 to Realme 8i: List of phones to buy in India under Rs 15,000

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S at Rs 14,999

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 10s is one of the best budget phones in India, and users will also get a good photography experience with this handset in comparison to some other devices in the Rs 15,000 price segment. The display is 6.43-inches and it supports full-HD+ resolution. The AMOLED screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. It packs a gaming MediaTek Helio G95 processor. Xiaomi has also added dual speakers with support for Hi-Res Audio, which one will rarely on budget devices. It has a 64MP quad rear camera setup and a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.

Moto G31 at Rs 12,999

The Moto G31 is a new smartphone, which is priced at Rs 12,999. It is for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option. It comes with a budget MediaTek Helio G85 processor, a big 6.4-inch full-HD+ AMOLED 60Hz hole-punch display, and a 50MP triple rear camera setup. The features are mostly similar to the Realme Narzo 50A, which is available at a much lower price. This Motorola device can also be used to capture wide-angle and macro shots. One will get a near-stock Android experience. It features a standard 5,000mAh battery with support for 20W TurboPower fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy F22 at Rs 12,999

Samsung phone lovers can check out the Galaxy F22 phone, which features a 6.4-inch HD+ sAMOLED Infinity-U display. It even offers support for 90Hz refresh rate, so one will get a slightly better experience than the 60Hz phone displays. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 SoC and is available with up to 128GB storage option, which is expandable using a microSD card slot. One gets a 48MP quad rear camera setup and a 13MP selfie camera. The Samsung Galaxy F22 has a massive 6,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging. However, Samsung only bundles a 15W charger inside the box.

Redmi 10 Prime at Rs 12,499

The Redmi 10 Prime is yet another phone that buyers can consider buying if they can’t afford the Redmi Note 10S smartphone. The Redmi 10 Prime sports a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It packs a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC, and supports the latest RAM expansion feature (up to 2GB) too. This one has a 50MP quad rear camera setup and a massive 6,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

Realme Narzo 50A at Rs 10,499

The Realme Narzo 50A is for those who want a budget device that can offer long battery life and good enough performance. It packs a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC and a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. It features a 6.5-inch HD+ waterdrop-style notch display as well as a 50MP triple rear camera setup. For selfies, there is a standard 8MP selfie camera. It is currently selling for Rs 11,499 on Amazon, but customers can apply the Rs 1,000 discount coupon available on the e-commerce site. This will bring down the price to Rs 10,499.