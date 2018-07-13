Moto E5 Plus launched in India: Top five alternatives with better performance at similar price

Here are the five alternatives to the Moto E5 Plus, that could offer real competition at around the same price Here are the five alternatives to the Moto E5 Plus, that could offer real competition at around the same price

The Moto E5 Plus was launched earlier this week in India at Rs 11,999. While the phone flaunts a big 5000mAh battery, as well as a 6-inch display, it is priced higher than the popular Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 and Oppo RealMe1, that offer better specifications and functionality. Given the number of brands and phones jostling to make it to the under Rs 15,000 price list in India, lets see how the Moto E5 Plus fares against the prevalent competition.

Here are five alternatives to the Moto E5 Plus, that could offer real competition at around the same price.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5

While the Redmi Note 5 sports a 5.99-inch Full HD+ display, the Moto E5 Plus comes with a 6-inch HD+ display. Though both offer a screen aspect ratio of 18:9, the Xiaomi phone has a much higher pixel density and hence a sharper screen. The Redmi Note 5 comes with a metal unibody design in contrast to the Moto E5 Plus’ plastic body. On the camera front, both phones come with a 12MP primary rear camera with comparable performance.

Also, the Redmi Note 5 is powered by a significantly more powerful Snapdragon 625 octa-core chip, while the Moto E5 plus has to make do with a modest Snapdragon 425 quad-core chip. One can’t fail to notice the difference between the Note 5’s 4000mAh battery and the 5000mAh of backup on the Moto E5 Plus. The Redmi Note 5 is a proven performer with its battery, but one would expect the Moto E5 Plus to do one better. All said and done, the Redmi Note 5 offers significantly better value for money and will be a great alternative. Here’s the review of the Redmi Note 5 for reference.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 price: Rs 9,999 (3GB RAM/32GB storage); Rs 11,999 (4GB RAM/64GB storage)

Oppo RealMe 1

Both the Moto E5 Plus and the Oppo RealMe 1 feature 6-inch displays with 18:9 screen aspect ratios but again, the Realme 1 has a Full HD+ display. While both also have glass-like bodies, the fiber-glass design and the diamond cut reflection effect of the Oppo RealMe 1 looks great, while also being sturdy. The Moto has a fingerprint scanner that’s lacking in the Realme 1. Also, this Oppo phone only holds a 3410mAh battery which is a big drop from the one on Moto E5 Plus.

On the photography front though, the RealMe has proven to have a great camera among smartphones costing less than Rs 15,000. Also, the memory configurations of this phone, combined with the Helio P60 processor make processing speeds fast, and allow for nearly seamless multi-tasking. For other points to consider between the phones, here is the Oppo RealMe 1’s review.

Oppo RealMe1 price: Rs 8,990 (3GB RAM/32GB storage); Rs 10,990 (4GB RAM/64GB storage); Rs 13,990 (6GB RAM/128GB storage)

Moto G5S Plus

Coming to the Moto G5S Plus, one would assume the Moto E5 Plus would feel like old wine in a new bottle. But that would not be a fair assessment of either devices. The G5S Plus does have a metal unibody that guarantees rigidity, as well as a 5.5-inch full HD display, for those who prefer smaller displays. Also, the software performance of the G5S Plus is rather smooth, given its Snapdragon 625 processor, backed by 4GB of RAM.

The battery on this phone is a mere fraction of the E5 Plus with 3000mAh of backup. This also reflects on an average use of 10-12 hours, as seen during our review. While it does come with 13MP+13MP dual-rear cameras, they appear to have more style than substance. Read more about the Moto G5S Plus’ performance from our review.

Moto G5S Plus price: Rs 12,999 (4GB RAM/64GB storage)

Also read: Moto E5 Plus first impressions: Stylish design and big battery stand out

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1

This comes up with a 5.99-inch IPS display with an 18:9 screen aspect ratio, which is similar to the Moto E5 Plus but with a higher Full HD+ resolution. While the E5 plus ships with a plastic design, the Zenfone Max Pro M1 comes with an aluminium body, as well as 2.5D curved glass protection for the display. Among the phones in this comparison, this is the only one which matches the 5000mAh battery backup. It offers more than serviceable Face Unlock, though its fingerprint scanner can be on the slower side.

While the processing power and storage options are way ahead of what the Moto E5 Plus dishes out, the Zenfone Max Pro M1’s cameras seem to suit indoor and night-time settings more than the outdoors during the day. Here’s more analysis from the review, which can be read here.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 price: Rs 10,999 (3GB RAM/32GB storage); Rs 12,999 (4GB RAM/64GB storage)

Samsung Galaxy On6

Among all devices competing with the Moto E5 Plus, the Galaxy On6 is the most recent. Launched earlier this month, it comes with a 5.6-inch sAMOLED Infinity display with an 18.5:9 screen aspect ratio. It comes with a 13MP rear camera lens, and an 8MP front sensor, which could promise a lot, given Samsung’s near-consistent camera performance. While this comes with a fingerprint sensor, the Galaxy On6 sports a 3000mAh battery, which is no match for the E5 Plus. Its storage configurations match the Moto E5 Plus, while the Exynos 7870 SoC could definitely out-perform the Snapdragon 425 SoC on the Moto E5 Plus.

Samsung Galaxy On6 price: Rs 14,490 (4GB RAM/64GB storage)

That’s it for now. Do leave your comments/recommendations below, and let us know which phones should have made or missed our list of alternatives.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd