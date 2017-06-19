Moto C Plus first impressions and Image gallery

Highlights Moto C Plus launched for Rs. 6,999

It runs Android 7.0 Nougat

It comes with a decent primary camera

Motorola today launched its budget smartphone, Moto C Plus in India at a price of Rs. 6,999. The smartphone will be available exclusively on Flipkart with limited period sale commencing tomorrow on the e-retail site starting 12noon. At the event, we were able to spend some time with the phone and our first impression turns out to be positive. Here’s what we felt about the new Moto C handset. Starting off with the design of the budget Android smartphone from the new ‘C’ series.

Design

The new Moto C Plus comes with an all plastic design. While many smartphone manufacturers these days opt for glass and metal builds, Moto C Plus encased in plastic might not appeal to users who like a polished premium-design device. But the good thing about the handset is that it’s not slippery and it seemed that a few minor scratches won’t make the phone look dirty like many of us face with the smartphones crafted with aluminium.

Moving on, the front of the phone features a 2MP front camera with selfie flash. It comes with capacitive buttons for home, back and recent tabs. The capacitive buttons, however, are not backlit. On the back, the Moto C Plus has a micro-texture which will help users have a good grip on the phone. The back cover is removable and it features a protruding camera module along with Moto Dimple right in the centre. The single speaker grill sits at the bottom of the back panel. The smartphone is a bit stubby but it’s not heavy and one can comfortably operate it with a single hand.

Moto C Plus backside is a nice textured finish Moto C front is missing a fingerprint sensor

Specifications

The Moto C Plus sports a 5-inch HD (720×1280 pixels) display. The phone is powered by a 1.3GHz MediaTek MT6737 quad-core processor paired with 2GB of RAM. It offers 16GB inbuilt storage and comes with a dedicated microSD slot which is expandable up to 128GB. The Moto C Plus sports an 8-megapixel rear camera with f/2.2 aperture, LED flash and 71-degree wide angle lens. It houses a 2-megapixel camera with selfie flash on the front to deliver better pictures during low light condition. In our limited time-frame with the handset while testing the primary camera it seemed to give decent output in low light, but this is something we’d have to thoroughly test in our own lab. The rear camera comes with beautification mode, HDR and flash. The sad part of the device is that it doesn’t come with a fingerprint sensor.

As for the battery, users looking to shop in this budget would be delighted to use the Moto C Plus as it carries a massive 4000mAh battery. To give the customers more bang for their buck, Motorola has packed a 10W rapid charger in the box.

Software

The Moto C Plus runs Android 7.0 Nougat and comes Google Assistant with out-of-the-box. Given its price, the budget Android device will compete against the likes of Xiaomi’s popular Redmi Note 4 and even a few other devices that are still running on Android Marshmallow. The stock Android version on the phone offers a simplified user interface and while users still find it cumbersome to adapt to the user interface in Chinese smartphones, the Moto C Plus somehow won’t leave you with a reason to complain.

Conclusion

Motorola with the new Moto C series seems to capture the mid-range smartphone market in India which is dominated by Chinese OEMs with their aggressive pricing strategy. The affordable Moto C Plus though doesn’t offer a premium look, but given it incorporates Android 7.0 Nougat and a beefed-up battery, it will be a fairly good value proposition for those who want an upgraded smartphone with a long-lasting battery.