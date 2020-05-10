Mother’s Day: 5 apps that can make a mother’s life easier. (Representational Image: Pixabay/finelightarts) Mother’s Day: 5 apps that can make a mother’s life easier. (Representational Image: Pixabay/finelightarts)

The coronavirus has impacted every aspect of life. Due to the nationwide lockdown to stop the spread of COVID-19, everyone is at home — either working remotely or waiting for their work to resume. Amidst all of this, a mother’s already hectic job has become even more difficult. But thanks to technology there are apps that can make her life easier. If you are tech savvy you will know that there’s an app for everything and luckily that holds true for a mother’s work as well.

Apps that can make a mother’s life easy

Mothers do a lot of things that put them in a different league when compared to fathers. From handling housework and office work to personal life, moms do it all. This Mother’s Day we are listing down some apps that can help mothers make their life a bit easier.

Todoist

Todoist is an easy To-Do List application. (Image: Todoist is an easy To-Do List application. (Image: Google Play Store)

Sometimes, keeping track of everything becomes a bit difficult and you often forget crucial things. “Todoist: To-do List, Tasks & Reminders” application helps you in this regard. It has a simple user-friendly interface that helps you easily organise and prioritise tasks so that you can keep track of the household chores and activities. Whether it is some office work like sharing some details with your colleagues or sharing the grocery list with your spouse or child, Todoist got you covered all.

Spendee

If you also manage the finances of the house such as paying the house-help, house rent, electricity bills, daily shopping and more — an expense tracking app like Spendee could be useful. It lets you record your everyday expenses based on categories like food, transport, shopping etc and gives you colour coded monthly expense report. You can also link Spendee to your bank account to better manage the family budget by keeping a track of the incomes and the expenses.

Sworkit

Sworkit helps you exercise at home without equipments. (Image: Google Play Store) Sworkit helps you exercise at home without equipments. (Image: Google Play Store)

It goes without saying that you need to keep yourself fit and healthy. Sworkit is a work out app that provides a wide range of exercises that can be done anywhere, without any equipment. All you need is a mat and a pair of sneakers and you are good to go. The application helps you with the exercise with video demonstrations and verbal instructions.

Tasty

The lockdown could be a good time to try new dishes that you always wanted. Tasty app brings thousands of recipes for veg and non-veg dishes. The application is simple and offers step-by-step instructions along with fun videos. You also get recommendations for your next meal base don the time of day and day of the week. It’s time to pull the kids and spouse to the kitchen and get them to work on your new discoveries.

Calm

Calm is a meditation and sleep inducing app. (Image: Google Play Store) Calm is a meditation and sleep inducing app. (Image: Google Play Store)

Being a mother is a full-time job with 24×7 working hours and without breaks. It is crucial to step back and take care of your mental health. Calm is an app that provides guided meditation. It has relaxing music and breathing programmes to help you calm down. The app also teaches mindfulness and offers masterclasses to relieve stress and stay happy. Calm is easy to use and provides new content regularly.

