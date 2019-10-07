Mobiles launching in October: OnePlus 7T Pro, Redmi 8, Google Pixel 4 and more

In a race to grab the customer base in India, smartphone manufacturers are launching new devices quite frequently resulting in multiple phone launch events in the country each month. OnePlus, which recently launched the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro, proceeded with a successor OnePlus 7T and it is expected to unveil the OnePlus 7T Pro later in October.

After launching the Redmi 8A in India, Xiaomi is gearing to launch the Redmi 8 in the country. The company could also launch the Redmi Note 8 series in India, which it unveiled in China at the end of August this year. Google is also set to unveil its fourth-gen Pixel phone this month. Here is the list of mobile launches coming up in October 2019:

OnePlus 7T Pro

The OnePlus 7T Pro is set to launch on October 10 in London. However, a teaser page on Amazon India website suggests that the device will be launched in India on the same day as well. As per HDFC Bank offer page, the phone will be available to purchase starting October 15 with a cashback offer of Rs 3,000.

The OnePlus 7T Pro will succeed the brand’s most premium smartphone, OnePlus 7 Pro, which was launched in May this year. The upcoming smartphone is reported to feature a 6.65-inch Quad HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate. The OnePlus 7T Pro will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of ROM. The device is said to be backed by a 4,085mAh battery with support for 30T Warp Charge technology.

Google Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL

The Pixel 4 series is lined up to be launched on October 15 in New York. We already know how the phone will look, thanks to the render posted by Google and other leaks. The Face Unlock feature and Motion Sense will be the highlights of the new Pixel phones alongside their cameras.

As per the leaks, the Pixel series will have a 90Hz OLED display with the Pixel 4 carrying a 5.7-inch FHD+ screen and the Pixel 4 XL carrying a bigger 6.3-inch QHD screen. The series is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor and there will be a Pixel Neural Core that can process images using neural network techniques.

Both the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL will have 6GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of internal storage, as per the leaks. There will be a 12MP (Dual Pixel) +16MP (Telephoto) camera setup placed in the square-shaped camera bump at the back. The battery on the Pixel 4 is reported to have 2,800mAh capacity and the Pixel 4 XL is expected to be backed by a 3,700mAh battery.

Redmi 8

Xiaomi is launching the Redmi 8 this week in India on October 9. Manu Kumar Jain, the company’s GLobal VP and India MD, shared a teaser for the upcoming device during the soft launch of its budget device– Redmi 8A. The Redmi 8 was recently spotted on TENAA listing where it was confirmed that the phone will have a 6.26-inch HD+ notched display with a resolution of 1520×720 pixels.

The phone will feature a dual-rear camera setup carrying a 12MP primary sensor clubbed with 2MP secondary sensor. The front camera is an 8MP selfie shooter and the Redmi 8 could be powered by the Snapdragon 439 processor paired with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The phone is said to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery.

Redmi Note 8 and Note 8 Pro

Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro in China and it is expected to bring the two phones in India as well. The highlight of the Redmi Note 8 is its 48MP quad-rear camera setup, whereas the Redmi Note 8 Pro features a 64MP quad-camera setup at the back. The price of the Redmi Note 8 starts at Yuan 999, which is around Rs 10,000, whereas the Redmi Note 8 Pro starts at Yuan 1,399, which is around Rs 14,000.

The Redmi Note 8 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage whereas the Redmi Note 8 Pro is powered by the MediaTek’s new gaming chipset– Helio G90T. The Redmi Note 8 is backed by a 4,000mAh battery and the Redmi Note 8 Pro is backed by a 4,500mAh battery.

Both the phones retain the 3.5mm audio jack and supports 18W fast charging via USB Type-C. Additionally, the Pro-variant comes with NFC and IP52 certification. Xiaomi has not revealed when it will launch the Redmi Note 8 series in India but there’s a chance it could unveil it at the Redmi 8 launch event on October 9.

Realme X2 Pro

Realme has also started sharing teasers for its upcoming smartphone Realme X2 Pro. Although the launch date is not out yet, the brand revealed that the Realme X2 Pro will have dual-stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos surround sound, and it will support the 50W Super VOOC Flash Charge. The upcoming smartphone from Realme is expected to be a flagship device powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor and feature a Fluid Display.