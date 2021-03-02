Mobile phones under Rs 10,000 in India: List of best smartphones starting at Rs 6,999

Mobile Phones Under Rs 10,000 in India: When it comes to buying a budget phone in India, there are a lot of options. Despite the GST rate hike on mobile phones, brands have managed to offer good enough devices under Rs 10,000 segment. You get a vibrant display, great battery life, good enough rear camera setup and performance at a reasonable price. If you can’t spend around Rs 15,000 on phones and would also like to have these features, you don’t need to worry as you have a few good options.

Phones like Redmi 9 Prime and Realme Narzo 30A are great budget options that offer users an all-round experience. Brands like Samsung, Micromax and Poco are also offering decent smartphones at an affordable price. If you are looking for affordable phones that offer a massive battery and good general performance, then check out our list of the best phones under Rs 10,000 in India. Keep reading to know more about the best budget phones in India.

Mobile Phones Under Rs 10,000 in India: Price, Battery, Camera, RAM, Display

Mobile Phones under Rs 20,000 Price in India Battery Camera RAM/storage Display Processor/OS Realme Narzo 30A Rs 8,999 6,000mAh 13MP + 2MP rear sensors | 8MP selfie camera 4GB + 64GB 6.51-inch HD+ LCD 60Hz MediaTek Helio G85 Redmi 9 Prime Rs 9,499 5,020mAh 13MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP rear sensors | 8MP selfie camera 4GB + 64GB 6.53-inch FHD+ LCD 60Hz MediaTek Helio G80 Micromax IN 1b Rs 6,999 5,000mAh 13MP + 2MP rear sensors | 8MP selfie camera 2GB + 32GB 6.52-inch HD+ 60Hz MediaTek Helio G35 Poco M3 Less than Rs 10,000 with exchange offer 6,000mAh 48MP + 2MP + 2MP rear sensors | 8MP selfie camera 6GB+64GB 6.51-inch FHD+ LCD 60Hz Snapdragon 662 Micromax IN Note 1 Less than Rs 10,000 with exchange offer 5,000mAh 48MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP rear sensors | 16MP selfie camera 4GB+128GB 6.7-inch FHD+ 60Hz MediaTek Helio G85 Samsung Galaxy M02s Rs 9,999 5,000mAh 13MP + 2MP + 2MP rear sensors | 5MP selfie camera 4GB+64GB 6.5-inch HD+ 60Hz Snapdragon 450 Vivo U10 Rs 9,990 5,000mAh 13MP + 8MP + 2MP rear sensors | 8MP selfie camera 3GB+32GB 6.35-inch HD+ Snapdragon 665

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

The first phone in the list is the Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime, which is listed on Amazon for as low as Rs 9,499 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. The budget phone packs a standard 6.53-inch FHD+ LCD screen, a powerful enough MediaTek Helio G80 chipset and a 13MP quad rear camera setup. The phone is equipped with a 5,020mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. The device has a USB Type-C port, and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor as well.

Realme Narzo 30A

Realme Narzo 30A was recently launched in India and is currently one of the best budget phones under Rs 10,000. The device has a MediaTek Helio G85 gaming processor, which is capable of delivering smooth general performance. The device has a massive 6,000mAh battery, which will make sure that your smartphone stays alive for the longest time.

It also sports a 6.51-inch HD+ display as well as a 13MP dual rear camera setup. On the front is a 16MP camera for selfies. There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. Realme Narzo 30A is priced at Rs 8,999 in India. For the mentioned price, you get 4GB RAM + 64GB storage.

Samsung Galaxy M02s

If you are strictly looking for a Samsung phone under Rs 10,000, then you can consider the Samsung Galaxy M02s. It is priced at Rs 9,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB configuration. The entry-level phone comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 chipset, a 13MP dual rear camera setup and a 5MP camera for selfies. Under the hood is a 5,000mAh battery. It offers support for 15W fast charging too. Do note that there is no fingerprint sensor here.

Micromax IN 1b/Micromax IN Note 1

The Micromax IN 1b is currently available for Rs 6,999. This smartphone will give you an entry-level experience. Those who are on a tight budget and can’t spend more than Rs 7,000 can buy this device. The Micromax IN 1b offers a low-end MediaTek Helio G35 SoC and a 5,000mAh battery. The rest of the features are similar to the Realme Narzo 30A. You get a 6.52-inch HD+ display, and a 13MP dual rear camera setup. However, for the mentioned, the company is offering only the 2GB RAM + 32GB storage model.

One can also consider buying the Micromax IN Note 1, which is available for Rs 10,999. There is up to Rs 11,900 off on the exchange of your old phone, which means that you can get this device for less than Rs 10,000. This smartphone has a better chipset, display and camera setup. You get a 48MP quad rear camera setup, a 6.7-inch FHD+ display, a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, a 5,000mAh battery and a 16MP front camera. With this device, Micromax is giving 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model. Both the Micromax devices have a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Poco M3

The same is also the case with the Poco M3. The device is listed on Flipkart for Rs 10,999 and if you avail the exchange offer, then you can get the Poco M3 for less than Rs 10,000. The Poco M3 features a Snapdragon 662 processor, a 6,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging, a 48MP triple rear camera setup and a 6.51-inch Full HD+ display. It is available with 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option.

Vivo U10

You can also consider buying the Vivo U10 smartphone if you are searching for a Vivo-branded phone. This Vivo handset can be bought for Rs 9,990. With this smartphone, customers will get a Snapdragon 665 octa-core processor, a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging, a 6.35-inch HD+ display and more. Do note that the device was launched with Android 9 Pie, which is quite ancient now. The device has a 13MP triple rear camera setup.