Top deals on mobiles: Poco F1 at new price, Apple iPhone XR at Rs 53,990 on Amazon

Smartphone manufacturers are introducing new smartphones in the Indian market almost every two weeks, but still, there are some 2018 phones that hold their ground even now. Poco F1 (launched in August last year) and Apple iPhone XR (launched in October last year) are available to buy at a discounted price that makes them value for money in 2019.

Advertising

Poco F1 receives another price cut

Poco F1 made quite a buzz as the cheapest device featuring the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor. The Xiaomi sub-brand Pocophone launched the device for Rs 20,999 in India for the base variant of 6GB RAM + 64GB internal storage. The phone received a price cut in the past to be listed at Rs 19,999, however, it has received another price cut of Rs 2,000 now. The effective price of Poco F1 has been reduced to Rs 17,999.

The new prices are live on Flipkart and Mi.com. Customers can also avail Rs 750 instant discount using Axis bank Cards or 5 per cent extra discount using Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card.

The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model is available for Rs 20,999, the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model is available for Rs 27,999 and the Armoured Edition of 8GB/256GB model is priced at Rs 27,999.

Advertising

Apple iPhone XR at discount

Apple iPhone XR was launched for a starting price of Rs 57,990 for the 64GB model, however, customers planning to buy the device can get it for as low as Rs 53,910. While there is no official price cut on the iPhone XR, transactions done using HDFC Bank Debit or Credit cards on Amazon India website are eligible for an instant discount of 10 per cent.

Also read | Five mobiles with unique cameras: Asus 6Z, Oppo Reno, Samsung Galaxy A80 and more

The 128GB model of iPhone XR costs Rs 64,900 but it can be availed for Rs 58,410 using the HDFC Bank Card discount. The discount period is valid until June 30, 2019, on Amazon India.