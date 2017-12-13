Mobile apps to have fun with your photos and videos

Smartphone technology is ever-evolving and we have witnessed quite a few striking features making they mark this year. Phone displays adopting 18:9 aspect ratio with gorgeous slim bezel front panels. The imaging sensors are also opting for wider apertures, wide-angle and telephoto lens to cater enhanced image quality and shooting modes. And while smartphone cameras are getting better each year, not everybody can afford flagship devices. Hence, we sometimes need a third-party app to tweak, add a twist, adjust contrast, exposure and do a lot more with the pictures that we shoot.

Google includes a plethora of photo apps in its Play Store endowing you with enough confusion to choose from the wild. To save you from the head-spinning situation, we have shortlisted a few photography apps that let you have some fun with your photo and videos, and also get the best out of them. You should surely give some of these a try.

1. Adobe Photoshop Lightroom CC– Adobe Photoshop Lightroom offers a plenty of editing tools to do basic editing or add a professional touch to the photos. You can adjust the exposure, contrast, highlights, tweak the colour by sliding the hue, vibrancy, saturation that is available under ‘colour’ option. You can also edit RAW files clicked either with smartphone or DSLR. The app also gets frequent updates bringing in some new features, but the only catch is that you will have to pay a certain amount for Adobe Creative Cloud subscription to get these new features.

2. Photo Editor- Beauty Camera & Photo Filters– This photo app created by Pic Tools Group managed to top Google’s most popular Android apps chart for this year both in India and across the global. The Photo Editor offers some basic editing tools to adjust the brightness level, crop the image or blur the background. To make the photo look a bit convivial, you get a bunch of stickers as well- from moustache to colourful shades. Further, you can also enhance the selfies by adding a virtual makeover. For instance, stylizing your eyelashes, change iris colour, add blush and stickers to your selfies. However, to get these additional editing features and stickers for selfies, the app asks you to download a separate selfie app called “Selfie Camera- Makeup Cam & Photo Editor”.

Our little Andy just got a new shade Our little Andy just got a new shade

3. Airbrush– If you are a selfie enthusiast and want to do some quick fixes and edits to the photos before sharing on social media platform in a hurry, Airbrush might be a good editing app for you. The app is easy to use and you get editing tools such as acne remover, skin smoothening, brighten and slim down your face etc. There is a blush editing tool as well that blurs the background. You also get a set of real-time editing tools to choose from and add monochrome, vintage, glossy effect and much more. The app has managed to get 4.8 rating in Play store and have crossed 10 million downloads.

While Google gives you the option to create art with images, it offers a host of apps for editing or creating videos as well. Of course, the smartphones have not yet gained powerful innards to handle heavy editing like Final Cut Pro or Adobe Premium Pro, but there are certain apps that can at least perform basic editing and even add a bit of regalement. Here are some of the video apps that you can look at:

1. Storyboard– Google just yesterday introduced Storyboard as part of its “Appsperimental” approach. The app lets you transform your video clip into a comic strip. It gives you Mondrian, montage layout and six visual styles that you can apply to your video. To add a video clip, you simply need to tap the Load video button, select the video file. Once the video is uploaded to the app, you can pull down the page to refresh and add the style that you want and share it instantly or save it in phone gallery.

2. Comic Strip It Pro– Comic Strip It Pro is one of the most amazing apps that let you create amusing coming strips out of the random clicks. You can take images from your gallery or click photos directly to comic strip, position it, resize and even rotate each frame. The app provides the option to add text, create a storyboard, caption photos and create annotated memes. So, if you have a Yoda in your drawer and want to create a comic strip out of it, the next best stop, this could be.

3. Adobe Premiere Clip– Adobe Premiere Clip is one of the most promising video editing apps for those who seek more than just basic trim, cut and render. It gives you a variety of tools to edit the video manually. You can also add your own music and sync the clip with Adobe Premiere Pro. But like with Lightroom CC, you will be required to create Adobe Creative Cloud account for syncing your project.