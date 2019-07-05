Microsoft Your Phone app: How to mirror Android phone notifications on Windows 10 PC

Microsoft’s ‘Your Phone’ app will now display a user’s Android phone notifications on Windows 10 PC or laptop following a recent update. The feature announced at Build 2018 was anticipated for quite some time. It has finally been rolled out after months of testing. ‘Your Phone’ essentially is an app that mirrors the screen of Android or iPhone.

So Android phone users can receive and manage any notifications from Facebook, WhatsApp and Twitter directly on their Windows 10 laptop or desktop. Though quick replies are not supported as of now, the feature should be available soon. Here is how to mirror Android phone notifications on Windows 10 PC using ‘Your Phone’ app:

• Before you start to use Microsoft’s ‘Your Phone’ app, there are a few things to keep in mind. For starters, it only works with selective Android phones as of now including Samsung Galaxy S8, Samsung Galaxy S8+, Samsung Galaxy S9, Samsung Galaxy S9+, Samsung Galaxy S10, Samsung Galaxy S10+, Samsung Galaxy S10e, Samsung Galaxy Note 8, Samsung Galaxy Note 9, Samsung A8, Samsung A8+, OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T running Android 7.0 or newer.

• Another key point to note is that you should be running Windows 10 April 2018 update or later and ‘Your Phone’ app version 1.19052.657.0 or later.

• Download ‘Your Phone’ app on Windows 10 from Microsoft Store. The app is free. On Android smartphone, one will need to download the ‘Your Phone Companion’ app from Google Play Store.

• Next, users will need to sign in with their Microsoft account on Windows 10 PC (if not already signed in) as well as on their Android phone in the ‘Your Phone Companion’ app.

• Do keep in mind that the Microsoft account that one wishes to sign in with on their Windows 10 PC and Android phone should be the same.

• On their Android phone, users will need to allow the ‘Your Phone Companion’ app permissions to access files, phone calls, SMS messages, etc and to always run in the background to set up the app.

• To get started finally, allow the connection between smartphone and PC. Also, enable notification access for ‘You Phone Companion’ app on smartphone.

• On Windows 10 PC, click on the “Open Settings For Me” option in the “Notifications” tab of the ‘Your Phone’ app to get started.

• Notifications from connected Android smartphone should start showing on Windows 10 PC.