Microsoft Teams guide: How to start a meeting, other tips and tricks

Microsoft Teams is more than just a video-conferencing app compared to the popular ones such as Zoom, Google Meet, and others. The online communication and collaboration tool is a part of Microsoft Office 365 Suite. Various features of the application let you keep track of what the team is up to which has become essential especially during the challenging Covid-19 times.

Here is a guide that will help you get started with Microsoft Teams.

How to sign up

# Enter your email id to sign up. A four-digit code will be sent to your email id for verification. Copy that code and you will be able to log in.

# You will be asked to fill in a few details like your name, company name.

# You have the option of either download the Microsoft teams app or run it in your web browser.

# It’s simple if you want to use Microsoft Teams on your smartphone. You just need to download the app from Google Play Store or Apple App Store and then log in to use Microsoft Teams.

How to create a team

# Open Microsoft Teams and click on the Teams icon. Choose ‘join or create team’ option in the sidebar.

Microsoft Teams screenshot Microsoft Teams screenshot

# You will be able to create a team by clicking on the ‘create team option’, add name and picture to it.

# You can either ‘build a team from scratch’ or ‘Create from an existing Office 365 group or team’.

Microsoft Teams screenshot Microsoft Teams screenshot

# You can choose whether to make the kind of team you want to from three options. You can choose ‘Private’ for a limited number of people, ‘public’ if you have the need for adding and removing people more often and Org-wide in which you can bring the entire organisation under one umbrella.

# Give an appropriate name to your team. You will be able to access it from the sidebar. You can have multiple teams as well for different departments.

How to create a channel

# You need to click on the three vertical dots visible next to your team to add a channel. Under this channel, participants will be able to share files, text messages.

Microsoft Teams screenshot Microsoft Teams screenshot

# You can also change the privacy settings to customise the access given to each participant. This channel will be visible to all participants.

How to start video conference call

# You need to open the Microsoft Teams app and choose the team you want to talk to via video conferencing.

# Click on the meet icon with a small video camera on it and then click on the ‘meet now’ option. You can either invite people via an email or with the invitation link which is popular across video conferencing apps.

# You have the basic options where you can control the video and audio (mute or turn off camera).

# On the left of the three dots in the toolbar, there is ‘open share tray’ option. You can choose the whiteboard option which is unique. It lets you write freehand like you would in a meeting in a conference room. Also, you can upload an existing PDF for presentation. You can also choose custom backgrounds while video conferencing.

Microsoft Teams screenshot Microsoft Teams screenshot

