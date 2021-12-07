scorecardresearch
Tuesday, December 07, 2021
Microsoft 365 has a 50% discount for those on pirated Office software: Here’s why

Here's all you need to know about Microsoft's latest scheme to curb piracy in Office software.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
Updated: December 7, 2021 12:45:24 pm
Microsoft 365, Microsoft 365 discount,Microsoft 365 is available in two plans with the new discount. (Image Source: Microsoft)

Microsoft is offering up to 50 per cent discount on Microsoft 365 subscriptions to those users you are using pirated versions of Office software. Users who are using non-genuine versions of Microsoft Office have reported seeing a new promotional offer, first spotted by Ghacks via Bleeping Computer, that gets them a big discount should they switch to genuine software.

“GET UP TO 50% OFF. For a limited time, save up to 50% on a genuine Microsoft 365 subscription,” the promotional offer states. If users click on the same, they are taken to a Microsoft 365 landing page where users will also be reportedly warned that pirated software poses a risk to their system’s security.

The risks include higher exposure to virus and malware attacks, identity theft, corrupted files and data loss, as well as not being able to receive critical updates to the software.

Should users then go ahead with the purchase, they will see a 50 per cent discount coupon applied during checkout for the first year of an annual Microsoft 365 family subscription. This subscription costs $99.99 per year and supports up to six users with 6TB cloud storage.

The offer can also be used with the Microsoft 365 Personal subscription that that applies to one person, offers 1TB cloud storage and costs $69.99 per year.

Microsoft is trying to curb the number of users indulging in piracy with the new strategy, while also increasing the number of active subscriptions to Microsoft 365. The 50 per cent discount may not appeal to all pirated users of Office software, but might be enough to push some people into making the switch.

