Micromax IN Note 1 vs Redmi Note 9: Which budget phone has the edge?

Micromax has made its comeback to the Indian market with its “IN’ series. The new series includes two devices: Micromax IN Note 1 and Micromax IN 1b. The IN Note 1 is the better-specced variant of the two and comes with good specifications like a hole punch display, 4GB of RAM, MediaTek Helio G85 processor and more. This will go up against the Redmi Note 9 in India. Here we will be taking a look at how the new Micromax IN Note 1 compares to the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9.

Micromax IN Note 1 vs Redmi Note 9: Price in India

Micromax IN Note 1 is priced very competitively and it is amongst the most affordable smartphones that comes with a MediaTek Helio G85 processor. The phone will cost Rs 10,999 for the 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant and Rs 12,999 for the 4GB RAM/128GB storage variant. The device will be made available via Flipkart and Micromax’s official website starting November 24.

Redmi Note 9 is a bit more expensive at Rs 11,499 for the 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant, at Rs 12,999 for the 4GB RAM/128GB storage variant and at Rs 14,499 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant. The device can be purchased from Flipkart and the company’s official website. It is made available in flash sales every week.

Micromax IN Note 1 vs Redmi Note 9: Display

Micromax IN Note 1 sports a 6.67-inch full HD+ IPS display with a resolution of 2400×1080 pixels. The display features a centred hole punch on the top to accommodate the front camera. Redmi Note 9 features a marginally smaller 6.53-inch full HD+ display with a resolution of 2340×1080 pixels. It is also protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 5. Both the devices feature a 60Hz display.

Micromax IN Note 1 vs Redmi Note 9: Processor and software

Both devices are powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 processor paired with an Arm Mali-G52 GPU. This means that both devices on paper will perform similar to each other. However, performance does affect with the software being used.

Both run Google’s Android 10 operating system. The Redmi Note 9 comes with the company’s own MIUI 12 skin on top and the UI does have some bloatware and ads. But Xiaomi’s MIUI is also popular with a lot of cutomisations and features geared towards Indian users. The IN Note 1 will come with stock Android with no bloatware or ads and assured updates for two years, according to the company.

Micromax IN Note 1 vs Redmi Note 9: RAM, internal storage

The new Micromax IN Note 1 comes in two RAM/internal storage variants: 4GB RAM/64GB storage and 4GB RAM/128GB storage. The Redmi Note 9 comes in three RAM/internal storage variants: 4GB RAM/64GB storage, 4GB RAM/128GB storage and 6GB RAM/128GB storage.

Micromax IN Note 1 vs Redmi Note 9: Security

Both the IN Note 1 and the Redmi Note 9 feature a capacitive fingerprint sensor on the back. Users can also use facial recognition on the Redmi Note 9, though this does not appear to be an option on the Micromax device.

Micromax IN Note 1 vs Redmi Note 9: Battery

Micromax IN Note 1 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging, whereas, the Redmi Note 9 sports a 5,020mAh battery with support for faster 22.5W fast charging. Both the devices feature USB Type-C charging.

Micromax IN Note 1 vs Redmi Note 9: Cameras

Micromax IN Note 1 features a quad camera setup on the back, consisting of a 48MP primary sensor paired with a 5MP wide angle lens, a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro lens. On the front, it sports a 16MP ultra-wide sensor for capturing selfies.

Redmi Note 9 also features a quad camera setup on the back, consisting of a 48MP primary sensor paired with an 8MP ultra wide angle lens, a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro lens. On the front, it features a 13MP sensor inside of the corner hole-punch.

