Micromax Canvas Infinity First Impressions and Image gallery

The domestic handset maker, Micromax today announced its new Micromax Canvas Infinity smartphone. As the name suggests, the new handset features an Infinity display with 18:9 aspect ratio which is undeniably the USP of the smartphone. The handset is priced at Rs. 9,999 which is yet another icing on the cake. We were able to get our hands on the device and to say the all new Canvas Infinity might set a tough competition under Rs. 10k sub-range. The phone is already up for pre-registration, and it will be made available for purchase exclusively on Amazon India starting September 1. If you are somewhat planning to pocket in this device, our first impression might help you get a rough outline. Let’s talk about the all-screen Micromax smartphone in details-

Micromax Canvas Infinity Display

The Canvas Infinity handset is all about the screen which is 5.7-inch in size featuring 18:9 aspect ratio. While major OEMs like Samsung and LG were the ones to leverage this feature with phones like Samsung Galaxy S8 (Review) and LG G6 (Review), it is commendable that a domestic smartphone maker has pushed the boundary introducing a nearly bezel-less smartphone under such price bracket.

The display on the Canvas Infinity sport 720×1440 resolution, i.e., an HD screen. The navigation keys are on-screen which means you will get enough screen space to consume content, play games or even juggle in two tabs simultaneously with the split screen mode. The output is not that sharp, but given its price, you can compromise a few tad-bits.

Micromax Canvas Infinity Design & Build

The Canvas Infinity is the first smartphone from a domestic smartphone maker that offers a massive screen which looks quite alluring at first glance. The phone is constructed out of metal with metal chassis surrounding the corners. It comes with a 2.5D arc glass protection on top. The device has smooth curved edges with antenna lines running on top and bottom of the back panel. There are thin bezels on either side of the Canvas Infinity with slight cut out at the top for sensors and front facing camera. The phone has a textured-finish power button quite similar to the one found in Google’s premium Pixel series. The volume keys are located above the power button on the right side. At the top, you have the 3.5mm audio jack while at the base there is the micro-USB 2.0 port for charging. The back cover on the Canvas Infinity is removable, and thankfully the battery can be removed as well. What’s more, the phone comes with separate slots for both SIM and microSD card. The rear camera is placed at the centre with Micromax logo and single speaker grill sitting right above the bottom antenna line. The fingerprint sensor is located next to the primary camera and LED flash. In our initial impression, we felt the Canvas Infinity has quite a similar design language like Xiaomi smartphones if you take the back panel. But the phone does manage to hold pre-eminence with its borderless display with a compact form factor offering a good grip.

Micromax Canvas Infinity Software and Hardware

The Micromax Canvas Infinity runs Android 7.1.2 Nougat out-of-the-box and the company has promised the phone shall soon receive Google’s latest Android OS, Android Oreo.

As for the hardware, the phone runs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB internal storage which can be expanded up to 128GB using a dedicated microSD card tray. The offers a separate to insert dual SIM cards. The phone packs in some additional features such as Smart Gesture, Smart Action, One-handed mode and Auxiliary mode.

While the processor on the smartphone is a bit old, there are certain parameters that are required to test before giving a final say, and we would preserve this slot till our final review for the device is out.

Micromax Canvas Infinity Camera and Battery

The Canvas Infinity features a 13-megapixel rear sensor with a 1.12µm pixel, 5P Lens and f/2.0 aperture. At the front, it sports a 16-megapixel sensor with the 2×2µm pixel, f/2.0 aperture and 5P Lens. The primary camera offers Auto Scene detection mode and Super Pixel that captures multiple shots at one time and combine them to deliver output with clear details. It also provides time-lapse, beauty mode and portrait and interestingly, the front camera offers the same modes.

As for the powerhouse, the smartphone packs a decent 2900mAh battery which is rated to deliver 20 hours of talk time and standby time of about 420 hours. The phone supports 4G VoLTE and USB OTG, GPS and A-GPS.

Final Impressions

Overall the Micromax Canvas Infinity is a decent smartphone and given its Infinity display, it does look (from front) premium. While few might debate for the smartphone carrying a tad bit old processor, but one aspect is not all to set a final call. Besides, it comes at a lucrative price point, giving a tough strife to the Chinese smartphone manufacturers that likely offer smartphones reiterating the same design. The Canvas Infinity smartphone’s display, its price and compact form factor could turn the game and might impress those users who prefer to a uniquely designed device without banking much penny.