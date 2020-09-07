Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition vs OnePlus TV 32Y1: Which is a better budget 32-inch Smart TV?

OnePlus 32Y1 TV and Mi TV 4! Horizon Edition (Source: Amazon and Flipkart)

Xiaomi launched its Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition series on Monday including two screen sizes priced competitively. The 32-inch variant of the TV will be going up against the likes of OnePlus, Vu, Samsung, LG, TCL, and other brands. The newly-launched budget smart TV has improved in the design and operating system. If you are looking to buy a TV for space where the viewing distance is not too much such and confused between whether to go for the OnePlus Y series or Mi TV Horizon Edition, here is a comparison that will help you in making a final purchasing decision.

Display

Both the TVs have HD-ready LED displays with 1368×768 pixel resolution. OnePlus claims that with the Gamma Engine it will be able to provide noise reduction, colour space mapping, dynamic contrast. It also has a high colour range of DCI-P3 93% featuring a 20% wider colour gamut. On the other hand, Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition comes with Vivid Picture technology which will offer an immersive display and a wider viewing angle.

Design

The design of both the TVs is sleek and bears no resemblance to the rectangular boxy look on the back. The bezels are slim on the OnePlus TV with a 91.4 per cent screen-to-body ratio. The ratio increases to 93 per cent as the Horizon Edition has negligible bezels around the display.

Hardware

OnePlus has a 64-bit processor alongside Mali470 Triple core coprocessor for graphics whereas Mi TV Horizon has a quad-core processor coupled with Mali-450. Both of these TVs should offer good performance when connected to a gaming console.

Sound

OnePlus TV offers a two-channel 20W speaker setup tuned by Dolby Audio whereas Mi TV Horizon comes with 20W stereo speakers with DTS-HD surround sound. They are decent for regular viewing if you do not want to invest in a soundbar or an external speaker system.

Operating System

The OnePlus TV runs on Android TV 9.0 operating system which comes with OnePlus Connect, Google Assistant. The Mi Horizon TV has PatchWall + Android TV 9 operating system. It features a data saver option which was also available in previous Mi TVs and a kids mode which gives different results for a particular keyword. It also has a quick-wake option. Both smart TVs come with in-built Chromecast.

Connectivity

There are two HDMI ports, two USB ports in the OnePlus TV along with Bluetooth. The Mi Horizon TV has three HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, one Ethernet. Both have a 3.5mm audio jack if you want to connect an additional speaker with the speaker.

Price

OnePlus Y series 32-inch TV is priced at Rs 12,999. The Mi Horizon TV is priced a little higher than its competitor at Rs 13,499.

