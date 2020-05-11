Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 vs Realme Buds Air: Which is better?

The new Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 is priced at Rs 4,499. (Express Photo) The new Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 is priced at Rs 4,499. (Express Photo)

Xiaomi has recently launched its truly wireless earphones, called the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2. These are the first pair of truly wireless earphones the company has brought to India. However, with the presence of Realme Buds Air, 1More Stylish, Noise Shots X5 Pro, there is a lot of competition in the market. Today we will be comparing the new Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 with the Realme Buds Air so that you know which one is better for you.

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 vs Realme Buds Air: Price

The new Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 is priced at Rs 4,499. However, until May 17, the company is providing customers with a discount of Rs 1,000, bringing the effective price of earphones to Rs 3,999. It will be made available from May 12, 2020. The Realme Buds Air is priced at Rs 3,999 and is currently available at Realme.com, Flipkart, and offline stores.

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 vs Realme Buds Air: Design

Realme Buds comes encased inside of a pebble-like charging case, and feel a lot like the Apple AirPods. The Xiaomi offering looks a bit different and looks a bit bulkier. Its charging case sports a cylindrical flat design. Both the earphones come with an in-ear design. Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 sport a sport 14.2mm drivers to output sound, whereas, the Realme Buds only sport 12mm drivers inside of them.

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 vs Realme Buds Air: Sound

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 sport a 14.2mm dynamic driver along with a titanium composite large diaphragm. They come with support for LHDC codecs. The Realme Buds Air feature comparatively smaller 12mm drivers with an LCP diaphragm. They come with support for AAC format and a custom dynamic bass boost solution.

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 vs Realme Buds Air: Features

The Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 feature dual noise-cancelling microphones, which according to the company reduce outside noise by 30dB. They come with support for Bluetooth 5.0, gesture support and in-ear detection.

Realme Buds Air are powered by a custom R1 chip, which according to the company provide users with super-low latency and real-time dual-channel transmission. Just like the Xiaomi buds, these also come with support for gestures and in-ear detection. They also support Bluetooth 5.0 and depend upon Google Fast Pair technology.

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 vs Realme Buds Air: Battery

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 comes with a 30mAh battery and the charging case has another 250mAh battery capacity. The company claims that the pair with a single charge can last for over 14 hours on a single charge with the buds alone lasting for four hours.

Realme Buds Air can last for up to 17 hours on a single charge when paired with the charging case, according to the company. The buds alone can last for around three hours. The case comes with the capability to charge wirelessly and can be used along with a Qi-compatible charger.

