Mi Super Sale: Redmi K20 series gets Rs 3000 discount, Redmi Note 7 Pro up to Rs 4000

Xiaomi is hosting its Mi Super Sale till November 28 on its e-commerce platform Mi.com. The company is offering discounts on select smartphones, including its popular Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi K20 series, along with the Redmi Note 7S, Redmi 7A, and others. Here’s a look at the deals and offers that Xiaomi is offering as part of this sale.

Redmi K20 series gets up to Rs 3,000 off

Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro both get a discount as part of this sale. The Redmi K20 starts at Rs 19,999 compared to the MRP of Rs 22,999 for the 6GB RAM and 64GB version. The 6GB RAM and 128GB version shows the price as Rs 22,999, which is a discount of Rs 1,000 compared to the original price of Rs 23,999.



The Redmi K20 is powered by the Snapdragon 730 processor, comes with a pop-up selfie camera on the front, in-display fingerprint sensor, and a triple camera combination consisting of a 48MP+8MP+13MP setup at the back.

The Redmi K20 Pro also gets a discount of Rs 3,000. The 6GB RAM and 128GB version shows a price of Rs 25,999 compared to the MRP of Rs 28,999. The phone was originally launched at Rs 27,999 for this variant. The Redmi K20 Pro 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model costs Rs 28,999 during the sale, which is a Rs 2000 discount on the original price of Rs 30,999. The Redmi K20 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 855 processor and comes with a triple camera at the back as well.

Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7S discounts

The Redmi Note 7 Pro for 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is listed at a price of Rs 11,999 during the sale, while the 6GB RAM and 64GB variant shows a price of Rs 13,999. The 6GB RAM and 128GB version has a price of Rs 14,999 during the sale. The Redmi Note 7 Pro is the best-seller from Xiaomi and comes with a 48MP main camera at the back.

Read more: Realme X2 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro vs OnePlus 7T: What’s the difference?

The Redmi Note 7S, which also has a 48MP camera, though a different sensor, has price of Rs 8,999 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB version, while the 4GB RAM and 64GB version will cost Rs 9,999.

Redmi 7, Redmi Y3, Poco F1, Redmi 7A discounts

The Redmi 7 with 2GB RAM and 32GB space is listed at Rs 6,999, while the Redmi 7A starts at Rs 5,499 for the 2GB RAM and 16GB version. The 2GB RAM and 32GB version will cost Rs 5,799 during the sale. The Redmi Y3, which has a 32MP selfie camera at the front, costs Rs 7,999 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB version and Rs 9,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB version.

The Poco F1 is retailing at Rs 14,999 during the sale for the 4GB RAM and 64GB version, though it appears to be out of stock. The 6GB RAM and 128GB version is retailing at Rs 15,999 during the sale.