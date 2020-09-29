Mi Smart Band 5 vs Mi Smart Band 4: What has changed in a year?

A comparison between Mi Smart Band 5 with the previous model (Express Photos)

Mi India launched the successor to the best-selling smart band in India today at the Smarter Living 2021 2021 virtual event. The Mi Band 5 which was already launched in China earlier this year has many added features which are signs that Mi’s India share in the market is unlikely to go down. If you are looking for an affordable smart band, here’s a comparison that will help you determine whether you should wait for the new version/upgrade or stick with the 2019 model.

Mi Band 5 vs Mi Band 4: Display

The display size has increased in the Mi Smart Band 5. It sports a 1.1-inch AMOLED display instead of the 0.95-inch AMOLED display on the previous version. The Mi Band 4 came with less than 100 watches whereas Mi Band 5 comes with unlimited watch faces and the user can customise it as well. It really depends on the user whether he/she wants a larger display or not in order to choose between the two.

Mi Band 5 vs Mi Band 4: Key features

In both the devices you will be able to track your calls, see notifications, track your activity and are water-resistant up to 5ATM. However, in the Mi Smart Band 5, Personal Activity Intelligence (PAI) Activity Index has been introduced which will let the offer detailed health-tracking rating based on physical activities and heart rate from 1 to 1000 daily. Mi also claims that the sleep monitoring system has been improved by 40 per cent which helps track REM (Rapid Eye Movement) sleep better.

Keeping the Covid-19 pandemic in mind, the newer version has 11 sports modes which include indoor exercise-tracking features such as indoor cycling, pool swimming, jump rope, rowing machine and yoga. Mi has also focused on potential female buyers as Mi Smart Band 5 will come loaded with menstrual tracking abilities. Along with these features, it will also have breath tracking, stress monitoring as many are working from home and automatic activity detection.

Mi Band 5 vs Mi Band 4: Battery and Charging

Mi Smart Band 4’s battery could last up to 20 days on a single charge. On the other hand, Mi Smart Band 5 can last two weeks or three weeks depending on whether you use it in normal mode or power-saving mode respectively. However, the big change here is that you won’t need to remove the strap to charge the watch like the previous versions as Mi has introduced magnetic charging in the new generation.

Mi Band 5 vs Mi Band 4: Price

Mi India has not increased the price to an extent that it raises eyebrows. The Mi Band 4 was launched for Rs 2,299 last year whereas the newer version will cost you Rs 2,499. It will be available on mi.com, MI Home and Amazon starting October 1.

