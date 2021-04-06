Mi Fan Festival 2021: Up to Rs 13,000 discount on Mi 10i, Mi Notebook Horizon 14 laptop, and more (Image source: Shruti Dhapola/Indian Express)

Xiaomi is hosting a Mi Fan Festival, which is already live in Mi Home stores. The same sale will also take place online on Mi.com starting April 8 and will continue until April 13. During the six-day sale period, products like Mi 10i, Mi TV 4A 32 Horizon Edition, Redmi 9 Power, Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones and Mi Beard Trimmer1C will be offered at Rs 1. The flash sale will be held at 4:00PM on Mi.com.

Xiaomi is also promising that users will see up to Rs 12,000 off on products across categories such as smartphones, laptops, audio devices and more. Apart from this, there will also be bank offers on ICICI bank cards, Axis bank cards and HDFC bank credit cards. These will be available under the Bonanza sale deals section. Those planning to buy the Mi Air Purifier 3 or any other smart home product, should wait for this sale as it will offer up to Rs 4,499 discount.

During Mi Fan Festival, the Mi Notebook Horizon 14 laptop and Mi 10T Pro smartphone will get a discount of Rs 13,000. There will also a discount of Rs 8,000 on the Redmi Note 9, and Rs 4,000 off on the Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition. This discount is for the 43-inch TV model.

Xiaomi’s Redmi Earbuds S will also receive a discount of Rs 1,100. The rest of the deals are yet to be revealed. Those who create a bundle of 3 products will get “amazing” deals, as per the company.

If you buy any product from Mi Home stores, then you will get a gift voucher worth over Rs 10,000 from brands like Cultfit, MakeMyTrip, Zoomcar, The Man Company, Lenskart, Tokn, and Magicpin, among others. Xiaomi is also saying that “one lucky Mi Home customer will stand a chance to avail 100 percent cashback on the entire purchase, every day.”