Mi Box 4K, TV Stick users can get discounts on these content services: Here are details

Xiaomi has announced some offers from content partners for customers who purchase the Mi Box 4K and Mi TV Stick. Consumers can get benefits of up to Rs 2,400 on purchase of plans from various content partners such Zee 5, Eros Now, Sony LIV, Hungama Play and others as part of the festive offering. Here is a look at the offers being bundled for Xiaomi Mi Box 4K and Mi TV Stick buyers.

Zee 5 is offering customers four months (worth Rs 396) free access if someone purchases the one year plan of Rs 999 when buying the Mi Box 4K or the Mi TV Stick. Sony Liv is offering a 10 percent discount on its annual pack of Rs 999 and those who purchase the Mi stick or 4K box can get the plan for Rs 899.

Eros Now is offering 25 percent off on its annual pack which costs Rs 399, so customers effectively get it for Rs 299. Hungama Play is offering a free one month trial. Its monthly cost is Rs 149. Shemaroo ME is offering 20 percent off on all plans; its monthly plan is Rs 129 and yearly is Rs 999. With the discount customers can get the monthly plan for Rs 103, and the yearly one for Rs 799 respectively.

Epic On is offering 35 percent discount on all its plans. The three month plan which originally cost Rs 159 will be available for Rs 103, the six month plan worth Rs 299 will cost Rs 194, and the year one plan of Rs 499 will cost Rs 324.

Docubay has 50 percent off on all plans; this means customers can get the one year plan for Rs 749, instead of Rs 1499. The three month plan can be purchased at Rs 249 instead of Rs 499.

Streaming service Aha is offering 51 percent off on its annual pack, which costs Rs 699, and it can be purchased for Rs 340. Finally, Hoichoi is offering 30 percent off on its plans. The one year, one screen plan which costs Rs 499 can be purchased for Rs 349. The one year two screen plan of Rs 699 will cost Rs 489.

Mi Box 4K: Specifications, price

Mi Box 4K costs Rs 3,499 and it a streaming player with 4K support. It runs Android 9 and is powered by a quad-core processor coupled with 2GB RAM and 8GB internal storage. The Mi Box 4K has support for 4K+ HDR 10 technology and offers up to 60fps playback. It also supports Dolby Audio + DTS 2.0 Digital Out along with Chromecast-ultra built in.

Mi TV Stick: Specifications, price

Mi TV Stick is similar to the Amazon Fire TV stick and can be used to convert any non-smart TV into a smart TV. It is priced at Rs 2,299. This one also runs Android 9.0, has a quad-core processor, but comes with 1GB RAM and 8GB storage. It also supports both Dolby Audio + DTS digital and comes with Google Assistant and Chromecast built-in. It also comes pre-loaded with Google’s Data Saver, which is designed for India.

