Xiaomi Mi A2 vs Mi A1: Price in India, features and specifications compared

Xiaomi Mi A2 price in India is Rs 16,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB expandable storage variant. The Mi A1 successor will go on sale in India through Amazon and Mi.com starting August 16. However, pre-order begins tomorrow, August 9, 2018. During the Mi A2 official India launch this evening, Xiaomi India chief Manu Jain made an announcement that another 6GB RAM variant is en route. However, the company did not immediately share price and availability details of the Mi A2 6GB RAM variant in India. Xiaomi Mi A2 brings some noteworthy upgrades over Mi A1. We take a look at how Xiaomi Mi A2 compares with its predecessor, Xiaomi Mi A1.

Xiaomi Mi A2 vs Mi A1: Design, display

Both the Mi A2 and Mi A1 measure 7.3mm in thickness. However, the Mi A2 is taller and wider as compared to its predecessor. Both the phones offer multiple colour options and metal unibody design. They have rounded edges and a metalic finish. Xiaomi Mi A2 also weighs more than Mi A1. Up front, the Mi A2 sports a 5.99-inch FHD+ screen with 18:9 aspect ratio and narrow bezels. Xiaomi Mi A1 has a 5.5-inch FHD screen with 16:9 aspect ratio and thicker bezels. While the Mi A1 is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3, the Mi A2 features a Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Xiaomi Mi A2 vs Mi A1: Processing hardware, memory

There has been a significant bump in terms of processing hardware. Powering the Mi A2 is a 2.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 octa-core SoC paired with Adreno 512 GPU for graphics. The CPU offers a dedicated AI engine, Spectra ISP for improved photo and video quality. It sports 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage but misses on storage expansion with the help of a microSD slot. The Mi A1 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC with Adreno 506 GPU. It offers 4GB RAM and 64GB storage and supports storage expansion up to 128GB. Xiaomi Mi A2 will also come with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage in the future.

Xiaomi Mi A2 vs Mi A1: Camera

Xiaomi Mi A2 has two vertically-stacked rear cameras (20MP+12MP) with f/1.7 aperture. It can record 4K videos at 30 frames per second (fps). It supports AI beautification, bokeh effect for portrait shots, HDR, burst mode, face recognition and more. Up front is a 20MP selfie camera with f/2.2 and selfie flash. Meanwhile, Xiaomi Mi A1 sports a horizontally-aligned 12MP+12MP dual rear sensors. It supports 4K video recording, PDAF and more. The Mi A1 also features a 5MP secondary shooter on the front for selfies and video calls. But it misses onto a front-facing selfie flash.

Xiaomi Mi A2 vs Mi A1: Software, battery

Both the Xiaomi Mi A2 and Mi A1 fall under Google’s Android One initiative that ensures stock Android OS and updates in a timely manner. Xiaomi Mi A2 runs a stock version of Android 8.1 Oreo. Xiaomi and Google have said the Mi A2 will be among the select few phones out there to receive Android P by the end of the year. The Mi A1 also runs stock Android Oreo operating system. Xiaomi Mi A2 packs a 3,010mAh battery under the hood. Xiaomi Mi A1, on the other hand, is powered by a 3,080mAh battery.

