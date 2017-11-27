Meet the new wireless noise cancellation headphones lineup from Sony

Sony India on Friday launched four new wireless noise cancellation headphones in India at an event held in New Delhi. The price range of the new headphones starts from Rs. 14,990. The lineup consists of WH-1000XM2 priced at Rs. 29,990, WH-H900N priced at Rs. 18,990, WF-1000X priced at Rs. 14,990, and WI-1000X priced at Rs 21,990.

The WH-1000XM2 and the WH-H900N are over the ear headphones, the WF-1000X are truly wireless earphones similar to the Apple Earpods, and the WI-1000X are earphones in a neckband design. We were able to spend some time with these headphones and below are our thoughts about them.

Sony WH-1000XM2

The Sony WH-1000XM2 is the company’s flagship headphone, and is built to look like it. These are the successors to the widely popular Sony 1000X headphones, which were claimed by many to be the best pair of noise cancelling headphone available in the market. These headphones come with some added features like Atmospheric Pressure Optimizing, Ambient Sound Control, Sense Engine, among others.

In the short time we were able to spend with the WH-1000XM2, we found them to be the worthy successors to the 1000X. The WH-1000XM2 were able to maintain sound clarity in high volumes; the noise cancellation was amazing, the mids and lows were also handled quite well too. My favourite part was the quick attention mode these come with, which allows you to place your hand on the right earpiece and talk to other people without any disturbance. All in all, if you have the money to get a solid pair of noise cancelling headphones, this is the way to go.

Sony WH-H900N

The Sony WH-H900N seems to be the little brother of the WH-1000XM2 headphones. They also feature active noise cancellation, Quick Attention Mode and tracking. Though, these being similar in looks to the WH-1000XM2, they aren’t even close to them in terms of performance.

The Noise cancellation is good, however, but the sound quality is not so good as compared to it’s elder brother. The headphones sounded a bit shrill when listening to them at high volumes, but were able to handle the mids very well, and the lows felt a bit muddy. Overall, I would recommend that if you need a pair of noise-cancelling headphones on a budget this might be a decent option.

Sony WF-1000X

The Sony WH-1000X are a pair of truly wireless earbuds and are meant to go up against the Apple AirPods. I for one haven’t experienced the AirPods so won’t be able to comment. The Sony WF-1000X on a single charge run up to three hours, but the case also holds an additional charge of up to six hours making the headphones have a total charge of up to nine hours.

These are extremely comfortable and don’t fall out of your ears even when you shake your head madly. The headphones sound extremely good and deliver very good bass. The noise cancelling capabilities stand up to a mark. When worn, you won’t be able to hear any outside sound until you start walking or put it out of the noise-cancelling mode.

Sony WI-1000X

The Sony WI-1000X are neckband style earphones which come equipped with atmospheric pressure optimising feature that optimises their noise cancellation performance based on air pressure. These also come integrated with Sony’s Sense Engine which offers users adaptive sound control to deliver a personalised experience for every type of audio based on the environment.

These are a good pair of earphones for the people who want to listen to music while exercising and don’t want to get disturbed by background noise.

Overall, Sony has launched a good lineup of noise-cancelling earphones and headphones. We will share more information about them once we have the review units.