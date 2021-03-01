MapmyIndia gets CoWin app integration to help find nearby Covid-19 vaccination centres

MapmyIndia has integrated with India’s official vaccination registration website, cowin.gov.in. The second phase of Covid-19 vaccine started on Monday and registrations are now open via the Aarogya Setu app and the official website. Now, in order to make it easy for registered citizens to find nearby vaccine centres across the country, MapmyIndia app has been integrated with the portal.

“To make the critical vaccination effort seamless, MapmyIndia has put all the vaccination centres across India on MapmyIndia’s maps. Users can use the MapmyIndia App (mapmyindia.com/move) and Maps portal (maps.mapmyindia.com) to search and find nearby vaccine centres and get directions to them,” Rohan Verma, CEO & Executive Director, MapmyIndia said in the press release.

The app says that the app is not just limited to cities, but users can search for vaccination centres in their village as well. Users can also write reviews and report issues if they have any at these centres. Writing reviews is similar to a review written on Google about a specific place. Also, this feedback will be used to take “corrective action”.

Here’s how you can find a nearby vaccination centre using the app

# First, you need to download the MapmyIndia app from Google Play Store or Apple App Store. You can visit the maps.mapmyindia website as well.

# Now, you need to enter your current location, address or eLoc of interest. eLoc is the digital address of any place in the country. It is explained as a pin code to your doorstep by the company.

# Once the app is familiar with your location, search for vaccination centres near you. The company says that you will find the Covid-19 vaccination centres. but it was not the case when we used the app. We had to specifically type “Covid 19 Vaccination Centre” to get nearby results. Even then it showed only one centre which was accessible. However, it worked better when we used it on coWIN website.

MapmyIndia nearby Covid-19 vaccine centres screenshots MapmyIndia nearby Covid-19 vaccine centres screenshots

# You can tap or click on the place/centre followed by directions to start the navigation.