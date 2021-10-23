MacBook Air is available at an effective price of Rs 79,990: Check details

Apple’s MacBook Air is on sale at a discounted price on e-commerce sites. Both Amazon and Flipkart are selling this MacBook for Rs 83,990, as part of festive sales. The MacBook Air was previously available for Rs 92,900 and Apple is offering this device at the original price. This means that users are getting a discount of Rs 8,910.

Flipkart is also giving an additional discount of Rs 4,000 to those who use their SBI bank credit card for payment, as per the official listing. This means that one will be able to get this MacBook Air at an effective price of Rs 79,990.

There is also an exchange offer of up to Rs 18,100 on Flipkart, whereas Amazon is giving a discount of up to Rs 18,350 on the exchange of your old laptop. The discount offer will totally depend on the laptop you are using. It should be in a good condition as well.

India iStore is also offering Rs 6,000 cashback on HDFC bank credit card and Rs 5,000 additional exchange bonus, which brings down the price to Rs 81,900. You can check exchange offers on the official site, which is available via Cashify and Servify services.

MacBook Air specifications, features

The MacBook Air sports a 13-inch Retina display with support for the P3 wide colour results. It comes with Secure Enclave, which helps with increasing security features like Touch ID.

The MacBook Air comes with a fanless design, which helps it remain completely silent. The company claims it can provide users with up to 15 hours of wireless web browsing and up to 18 hours of video playback on a single charge.

The MacBook Air can export an iMovie project up to 3x faster and integrate 3D effects into a video in Final Cut Pro up to 5x faster. It will also be able to playback and edit multiple streams of full-quality, 4K ProRes video in Final Cut Pro without dropping a frame.