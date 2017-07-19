mAadhaar app: A secure alternative to save Aadhaar card details

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has launched an official app called mAadhaar. The app is currently available to download on Play Store (Android) and expected to make its way to the App Store (iOS) soon. It allows users to carry the digital copy of their Aadhaar card alongside details such as Aadhar number, name, date of birth, gender address, and photograph. Users who wish to try it out can do so by following our step-by-step guide.

How to download the mAadhaar app

Step 1: Users, in order to have access to the app, are first required to go to Google’s Play Store, search for mAadhaar app and then click ‘Install’.

Step 2: Once it is downloaded and installed on the device, it would then ask to set a password. The 8-digit password should be a combination of a special character, a number and a cap letter.

Step 3: After configuring the password, you can setup your profile by entering the 12-digit Aadhaar number. You can do so by adding it manually or scanning the QR code present on your Aadhaar card. You will receive a one-time password (OTP) on your registered mobile number for authentication purpose.

Source: GooglemAadhaar will be useful to those who find cumbersome in carrying their Aadhaar card. Although carrying a photograph of your Aadhar card is easier than installing an app, it is helpful in case you accidentally delete the photo or fail to keep it safe. Importantly, the app also enables users to lock or unlock biometrics data and secure card details. Users can update their profile after successful completion of the update request and can even share eKYC data with any service provider. Notably, the mAadhaar app comes with ‘TOTP generation’ (Time-based One-Time Password) process that can be used instead of SMS-based OTP. Users are granted access to the app for over 6 times a day. We observed that if the app is installed on a phone that does not include your registered number SIM card, you will not be allowed to input your one-time password. In our case, we had our registered number SIM inserted in a phone which was not compatible with the app. Hence, we first had to move the SIM card to an mAadhaar-compatible device, grant access to read SMSes and get the OTP accepted.