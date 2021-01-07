Love Fried Food? Here are the best Air Fryers under Rs 10,000 in India

The Havells Prolife Digi 1230W Air Fryer has a capacity of four litres and allows the user to fry, roast, and grill food( image source: Amazon)

Deep-fried foods are very popular in India. But the dangers that come with consuming such dishes on a regular basis has led to many people giving up the foods they enjoy most. One way a person can enjoy the taste of deep-fried snacks without compromising on their health is by investing in an air fryer.

Air Fryers work on the principle of convection, by using hot air that’s circulated all around the food to get that fried texture. This ensures the temperature remains constant, and the food cooks at the same rate.

Although people can cook in an Air Fryer without using oil, it is best to coat the item with a little oil all around to get that perfect deep-fried consistency. Using an oil spray, people can easily coat the items in oil, but not too much of it. Apart from frying, some models come with an added functionality of baking and roasting.

Here is a list of the top fire air fryers that you can buy in India under Rs 10,000:

Philips Daily Collection HD9218 Air Fryer

The air fryer comes with a sleek design and sports a glossy finish. It supports high-performing temperature control up to 200 °C. The air fryer uses rapid air technology of 1,425 watts which circulates hot air around the food, thus helping the user to cook food uniformly and with less oil.

The air fryer is said to reduce oil consumption up to 90 per cent and features time and temperature control. The air fryer is said to create less smell than other air fryers, and can be cleaned easily as it comes with an air filtration system. Users can cook a wide variety of dishes like Aloo Tikkis, roast chicken, grilled vegetables, chocolate cakes and much more. The air fryer can be purchased from Amazon and is currently priced at Rs 9,499.

Havells Prolife Digi 1230W Air Fryer

This air fryer works on Rapid Air technology which allows the user to cook food with very little oil. The air fryer has a capacity of four litres and allows the user to fry, roast, or grill food. It comes with an auto-on and off timer to avoid overheating of food and also features an unique cool-touch handle designed to ensure that the user can safely handle the air fryer. It also comes with an air filtration system to remove foul odour after cooking food and makes it easier to clean the appliance. The company says the air fryer cooks food with up to 85 per cent less oil over traditional deep frying. The air fryer is available on Amazon at a current price of Rs 8,499.

Kenstar Aster Digi Oxy Air Fryer

This device has a capacity of 3.5 litres with 1,500 watts power. The air fryer comes with a temperature setting ranging from 80 – 200°C which makes it easier to cook a variety of dishes. It has a timer which allows the user to set the time for frying up to 30 minutes.The auto power cut feature cuts off the power supply according to the time set by the user. The air fryer has a sleek and compact design and features a LCD display making it extremely easy to use. The air fryer boasts of some additional features such as a seven-step preset for different types of food, non-stick coating food basket, cool-to-touch handle, protection against overheating, and cooking capabilities to fry, grill, roast or bake. The air fryer is currently available for Rs 6,999 on Amazon.

Prestige PAF 4.0 Air Fryer

This one has a 2.2-litre capacity, an easy-to-use timer and temperature gauge as well as an auto-stop function. This air fryer also comes with filters that help absorb excess oil and smoke. It comes packed with a non-stick pull-out frying basket which keeps the appliance free from oil and is easy to clean. The air fryer is usually priced at around Rs 4,000 which makes it one of the cheapest air fryers one can buy.

Wonderchef Regalia Compact Air Fryer

The air fryer comes with 1.8-litre capacity and is said to cook food far quicker than a conventional oven and does so with less oil. The air fryer can be used to cook cakes, cupcakes, grilled meat and more in its 1,000-watt powered body. The Wonderchef Air Fryer features time and temperature control and automatic shutdown function for efficient cooking. The air fryer can be purchased from Amazon at a price of Rs 5,499.

