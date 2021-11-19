Lost your Android phone? Here’s how to remove or block Google Pay and Paytm account

There are times when you lost your phone, and you are worried about someone might use your data. While you might be using a passcode or screen lock to lock your Google Pay or Paytm account, you should still take necessary actions to prevent anyone from unlocking them. There are ways to remotely remove or block your digital payment accounts, so let’s take a look at how you can do that.

How to remove your Paytm account from devices

Paytm users can simply log out of all the devices, but for that, one should remember the password and registered mobile number of their account too. If you remember that, then just let’s take a look at how you can log out from all devices that are linked to your Paytm account.

#First install the Paytm app on any secondary device and then log in.

#Now, just tap on the hamburger menu, which is present on the top left of the screen. There you need to click on the “Profile settings” tab.

#Under this section, you find a lot of options. Users just need to click on “Security and Privacy” and then tap on the “Manage Accounts on All Devices” option.

#Once you tap on it, the app will display a message, which will ask if you are sure about logging out from all the devices. You can then press “Yes” or “No” accordingly.

Alternatively, one can simply dial “01204456456,” which is the helpline number of Paytm. Once you make a call, you will be given several options about your query and you just need to select the option for “lost phone.” After this, choose the option to enter a different number and then enter your lost phone number. You can then log out from all devices.

You can also block your Paytm account on a temporary basis if you are not sure about whether your account will get logged out by trying the above-mentioned method. One can follow the below written steps to block their Paytm account.

Paytm: How to temporarily suspend the account?

#After logging out from all the devices, users can visit the Paytm website and choose ’24×7 help.’ After this, one needs to select “Report a Fraud” and click on the desired category. Now, click on the Message Us button, and submit one proof of account ownership, after which Paytm will double-check and then block your account. In case you are wondering, you can share an email or SMS of any Paytm transaction, proof of phone number ownership and more.

Want to remove or block Google Pay from your lost phone?

The best and simplest way to do that is to erase all your data remotely from your Android smartphone. Yes, you read it right. Google gives you an option to delete all your data from another device. This is a good feature if you lost your phone and are worried about your data. To remotely find, lock, or erase your Android phone data, just go to “android.com/find” and sign in to your Google Account. Once done, you can then choose Erase data.

Alternatively, one can also take help of customer care. Google Pay users can dial 18004190157 and then select the “other issues” option. You can then select the option to talk to a specialist, who can help block your Google account. Before that, you will be asked to verify your registered Google account mobile number.