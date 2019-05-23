2019 General Elections result: How to watch real-time results on your mobile phone

Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: The seventh and last phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections came to an end on May 19. The Election Commission of India will declare the results tomorrow on May 23, 2019. The counting of votes will begin early morning and you can keep an eye on the same via your smartphone.

There are multiple ways to track the election results for the 2019 General Assembly elections. Here is how you can watch the trends and results of the Lok Sabha elections live on your mobile phone.

Election Commission of India website and mobile app

The official website of the Election Commission of India (eci.gov.in) will telecast the real-time trends and results of the General Elections 2019. Users can log on to results.eci.gov.in to see the dissemination of trends and results starting 8:00 am on May 29.

Alternatively, users can also install the Voter Helpline App of the ECI to watch the results. The app gives the option to scan the barcode of the voter ID card to watch the real-time trends of your constituency. Users can also enter the EPIC number in the app to watch the result of their constituency. There is also an option to bookmark a candidate to watch his/her result.

2019 General Election results on Indian Express

The Indian Express website and app will also provide election results. Those who want to see the results of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections live, can log on to the indianexpress.com or install the Indian Express mobile app. It is recommended that you turn on the desktop alerts on web or notifications on the app to ensure you do not miss out on any major development.

Lok Sabha election results live on YouTube

Prasar Bharati and Google have joined hands to telecast the live stream of the 2019 Lok Sabha election results on YouTube. As the users open the YouTube app or log on to the YouTube website, they will see a news stream from Doordarshan (DD) News updating the results on the top. If users click on the window, it will open the live YouTube channel of DD News. The window will also have the option of live streaming of 14 other regional stations of DD.

Watch election results via JioTV, Airtel TV, and Hotstar

Smartphone apps like JioTV, Airtel TV and Hotstar which give the option to livestream the news channels can be used to watch the election results live on May 23. Through these apps, you have the option to watch a news channel of your choice. Starting 8:00 am tomorrow, you can watch the real-time trends and results for the 2019 General Assembly elections.

To use the JioTV app, you need to have a Jio SIM with active tariff plan. The Jio prime membership is also necessary to watch a channel on the app, which costs Rs 99 per year. Airtel subscribers can use the Airtel TV app without any extra charge. All they need is just an active tariff plan in the Airtel SIM. The Hotstar website and Hotstar app also give the option to stream TV channel live.