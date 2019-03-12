Lok Sabha Elections 2019: How to check if your name is on the electoral rolls

Toggle Menu Sections
The 2019 Lok Sabha Elections will take place in seven phases from April 11 till May 19, as per Election Commission, which announced the dates earlier this week. The results will be announced on May 23. Close to 90 crore voters will be eligible to vote for 543 Lok Sabha constituencies across the country and a total of 10 lakh polling stations would be set up.

Do keep in mind that to vote, one will need to have their name on the electoral rolls in India, which can be checked from the National Voter Services Portal’s (NVSP) Electoral Search page. Here are details on how to check if your name is on the electoral rolls for using Electoral Photo ID Card (EPIC) on voter ID card as well as without EPIC:

The NVSP servers seemed down when we tried to open the website, but we managed to open on Mozilla Firefox after trying on Google Chrome. So, users are recommended to try multiple web browsers to access the site.

• The homepage has a search option on the left side where users will need to enter their EPIC number, which is the number written in bold letters of one’s voter ID card.

• Next, a drop down menu will appear from where one can select their state. Type the code displayed in image and finally click on Search.

• If the user is on the electoral rolls in India, it will likely appear in the search result.

• People who do not have their voter ID card will need to search with details like name, date or birth or age, gender, Assembly constituency, etc in ‘Search by Detail’ option on the NVSP Electoral Search page.

• People will also need to select their state and district from drop down menus, after which they can select their Assembly constituency from a different drop down.

• Finally, enter code in the captcha image on the bottom right and the search results should show below the Search details.

• One can also view in detail the result and also take a printout.

Advertising

The first phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections will be held on April 11, followed by phase 2 and phase 3 on April 18 and April 23, respectively. The phase 4 will take place on April 29, phase 5 on May 6, phase 6 on May 12, and phase 7 on May 19, respectively.

